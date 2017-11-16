Italy - Factors to watch on Nov. 16

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thurs day.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases September foreign trade data (0900 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury offers new ‘BTP Italia’ bond due November 2023 to institutional investors.

Italy raised 3.76 billion euros ($4.44 billion)vfrom retail investors selling its latest ‘BTP Italia’ inflation-linked bond during a three-day offering which concluded on Wednesday.

Italy Treasury said on Wednesday it would offer up to 2 billion euros of its 5.75 percent Feb. 1 2033 BTP bond in exchange for five bonds.

COMPANIES

TELECOM ITALIA

Vodafone plans to use its expertise in customer data to help to fend off competition in Italy from French newcomer Iliad and avoid an India-style price war, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

OPEN FIBER, TELECOM ITALIA

Italian broadband company Open Fiber said on Wednesday it had appointed Elisabetta Riva as chief executive to replace Tommaso Pompei, confirming what sources said on Tuesday.

CREDITO VALTELLINESE

The lender said ratings agency DBRS downgraded its ratings to “BB” from “BB (high)”, under review with negative implications.

INTESA SANPAOLO

CEO Carlo Messina attends news conference on “The Recipe Against Child Poverty” in Milan (1000 GMT).

SALINI IMPREGILO

The company said new orders acquired so far in 2017 amounted to 4.3 billion euros, including variation orders, while tenders awaiting outcome amount to 10 billion euros. The group also confirmed its guidance for the year.

MASI AGRICOLA

The company said 9-month EBITDA fell to 8.4 million euros from 10.7 million a year ago.

DADA

The company said 9-month net profit rose to 2.1 million euros from 0.2 million a year ago.

PANARIAGROUP

The company said third-quarter net profit fell to ‍​0.5 million euros from 1.7 million a year ago.

COIMA RES

Explains “Gioia 22” project with founder and CEO Manfredi Catella (1330 GMT).

DADA

Conference call on Q3 results (1400 GMT).

IL SOLE 24 ORE

Capital increase ends.

LVENTURE GROUP

CEO Luigi Capello attends conference on startups (1500 GMT).

PORTALE SARDEGNA

Debuts on AIM segment.

