Italy - Factors to watch on Nov. 19

POLITICS

ArcelorMittal said on Monday it would halt a planned shutdown of struggling Italian steelmaker Ilva pending a court ruling over the company’s decision to walk away from the deal, adding it would wait until the court’s decision.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases September sales and orders data (0900 GMT).

FIAT CHRYSLER

California said on Monday it will halt all purchases of new vehicles for state government fleets from GM, Toyota and Fiat Chrysler and other automakers backing President Donald Trump in a battle to strip the state of authority to regulate tailpipe emissions.

TELECOM ITALIA (TIM)

Deadline to present bids for the assets of smaller broadband rival Open Fiber.

INWIT, TIM, VODAFONE

INWIT, the mast group controlled by Telecom Italia, said on Monday it would pay a special dividend of 0.5936 euros per share once a merger of its assets with the Italian mobile towers of Vodafone is completed.

Milan, “Mid & Small in Milan” Conference.

DIARY

Milan, Bank of Italy holds news conference to present economic update of the economy in Lombardy region (1000 GMT).

Rome, inauguration ceremony of academic year at tax police school with Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri (0930 GMT).

Rome, Chamber of Deputies Speaker Roberto Fico receives Snam CEO Marco Alvera (1430 GMT).

Rome, Poste Italiane holds forum on “Multi Stakeholder 2019” with CEO Matteo Del Fante, Microsoft Italiam unit CEO Silvia Candiani (0900 GMT).

Rome, Labor Ministry Undersecretary Francesca Puglisi attends conference on “Non-EU resource or cost” (1330 GMT).

Milan, Mediobanca holds news conference to present “Mediobanca and the Olivetti rescue (1964-1966)” with Bank of italy representative Federico Barbiellini Aidei; Mediobanca Chairman Renato Pagliaro delivers closing address (0900 GMT).

Milan, conference on university with Intesa Sanpaolo Chairman Gian Maria Gros-Pietro; Education Minister Lorenzo Fioramonti delivers closing address (1300 GMT).

Milan, conference “Insurance Summit, the future of insurance between new risks and digital transformation” ends (0830 GMT); Cattolica Assicurazioni Director General Valter Trevisani attends.

Milan, Maire Tecnimont holds event on “Beyond digital” with Chairman Fabrizio Di amato; CEO Pierroberto Folgiero delivers closing address(0830 GMT).

