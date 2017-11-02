Italy - Factors to watch on Nov. 2

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

POLITICS

Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni meets trade unions on pensions in Rome (1500 GMT).

Gentiloni remains Italy’s most trusted leader while the 5-Star Movement’s Luigi Di Maio has moved into second place, overtaking former premier Matteo Renzi for the first time, according to a poll published on Wednesday.

ECONOMY

Markit/ADACI releases October PMI manufacturing (0845 GMT).

Transport Ministry releases October car sales data (1700 GMT).

October state sector borrowing requirement data.

COMPANIES

UNICREDIT

The lender said on Wednesday its sale of 17.7 billion euros ($21 billion) of non-performing loans had been closed and that the second phase was proceeding as planned, in a statement that came in reply to an earlier story by Bloomberg.

FIAT CHRYSLER

The group’s U.S. car sales were down 13.2 percent in October with respect to the same period last year.

CREDEM

The lender said on Wednesday S&P confirmed both its long-term credit rating to ‘BBB-’ and its short-term credit rating to ‘A-3’.

TENARIS

Conference call on Q3 results.

EI TOWERS

Board meeting on Q3 results, followed by conference call.

FERRARI

Board meeting on Q3 results, followed by conference call (1400 GMT).

