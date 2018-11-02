Italy - Factors to watch on Nov. 2

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

POLITICS

The Italian government shares with the European Commission the goal of ensuring stable public finances and protection of domestic savings, the prime minister’s office said on Thursday.

ECONOMY

Markit/ADACI releases October PMI manufacturing (0845 GMT).

October state sector borrowing requirement data.

COMPANIES

Bourse After Hours market closed

INTESA SANPAOLO, UNICREDIT, BANCO BPM , UBI BANCA

At 1700 GMT the European Banking Authority publishes the results of its biennial stress test of top banks to check if they hold enough capital to withstand major market shocks without needing public help.

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

Transport Ministry releases October car sales data (1700 GMT)

M&C

Ordinary and extraordinary shareholders’ meetings (0900 GMT).

