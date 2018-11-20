Italy - Factors to watch on Nov. 20

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

POLITICS

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte will meet European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker in Brussels on Saturday, Conte’s office said on Monday.

ECONOMY

Economy Minister Giovanni Tria attends inauguration ceremony of tax policy school 2018/2019 academic year in Rome (0800 GMT).

Bank of Italy holds news conference to present report on “The Economic Update of Lombardy Economy” in Milan (1000 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury continues offer of new 4-year ‘BTP Italia’ bond reserved to small investors, ends on Nov. 21, subject to early closure.

ATLANTIA

Atlantia said on Monday non-executive and independent board member Lynda Tyler-Cagni had resigned with immediate effect after differences of opinion over execution of the group’s 2013 share-based incentive plan.

ENEL

The utility holds its Capital Market Day to present its 2019-2021 strategic plan in Milan (0700 GMT).

BANCA CARIGE

Board meeting.

ANSALDO STS

Top shareholder Hitachi to launch voluntary takeover bid on Ansaldo STS at 12.70 euros per share.

PRADA

Prada Foundation holds conference on “Shaping a Sustainable Digital Future, a Conversation on Opportunities and Risks” in Milan (0845 GMT).

ARCHIMEDE

Ordinary and extraordinary shareholders’ meetings (1530 GMT).

