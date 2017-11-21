Italy - Factors to watch on Nov. 21

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

POLITICS

Rome, inauguration ceremony of 2017/2018 academic year of tax police, with Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni, Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan (0900 GMT).

ECONOMY

Rome, market regulator Consob Director General Angelo Apponi speaks before Bank Inquiry Parliamentary Committee on Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (0900 GMT).

COMPANIES

TELECOM ITALIA

The second meeting between the Italian government and Telecom Italia went well and another meeting is scheduled for next, Industry minister Carlo Calenda said after meeting TIM CEO Amos Genish. “A relationship is developing in great and positive discontinuity with the past,” he said.

ENI

BP and Eni are among companies that have expressed an interest in developing the giant Majnoon oilfield which Royal Dutch Shell plans to leave next year, Iraqi oil officials said on Monday.

ENEL

Announces 2018-2020 strategic plan.

FINCANTIERI

Top management expected to informally speak before Senate Industry Committee (1330 GMT).

FRENDY ENERGY, EDISON

The board of Frendy Energy decided the price of 0.340 euros per share Edison is offering to pay in its bid on the company is fair.

RENO DE MEDICI

Reno de Medici has agreed to buy the 66.67 percent of Pac Service it did not already own for 10 million euros

