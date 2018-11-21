Italy - Factors to watch on Nov. 21

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

ECONOMY

Chamber of Deputies holds ‘question time’ with Economy Minister Giovanni Tria (1400 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury ends retail offer of new four-year ‘BTP Italia’ bond.

Italian savers took up 722.7 million euros ($823 million) of the latest ‘BTP Italia’ bond between Monday and Tuesday, in stark contrast with purchases worth 3.7 billion euros after two days of offer of a similar bond sold in May.

The cold reception reserved to the latest ‘BTP Italia’ bond by ordinary Italians is “something to think about,” Regional Affairs Undersecretary Stefano Buffagni said on Tuesday.

BANCA CARIGE

The Italian regional bank said on Tuesday its board had called a shareholder meeting on Dec. 22 to approve a cash call for up to 400 million euros. The bank will also propose an optional savings share conversion and a reverse stock split at the meeting.

GENERALI GROUP

Presents new business plan

BANCA GENERALI

The Italian asset manager will invest in a new BTP Italia bond which is being offered this week, CEO Gian Maria Mossa told Reuters.

Mossa also said the acquisition of Nextam Partners would be closed in the first quarter of 2019 and could cost Banca Generali up to 25.5 million euros.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The Tuscan bank said on Tuesday it had completed a tender offer on asset-backed notes issued by the Casaforte vehicle.

CELLULARLINE

Ordinary shareholders’ meeting (0830 GMT).

