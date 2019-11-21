Italy - Factors to watch on Nov. 21

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

DEBT

Treasury announces sale of CTZ and BTPei bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Nov. 26.

FIAT CHRYSLER

General Motors on Wednesday filed a racketeering lawsuit against Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, alleging that its rival bribed United Auto Workers union officials over many years to corrupt the bargaining process and gain advantages, costing GM billions of dollars. GM also alleged that Fiat’s former CEO, the late Sergio Marchionne, was central in the scheme.

SNAM

Releases strategic plan (before bourse opening), followed by news conference (0930 GMT) and analysts (1030 GMT) presentation.

BANCA CARIGE

The bank said on Wednesday it had reached an agreement with the trade unions that will allow it to reduce its workforce by 1,250 in the period to 2023.

EXOR

Investor day in Turin (afternoon); at 1300 GMT Chairman John Elkann meets the press.

UBI BANCA

DBRS MORNINGSTAR confirmed on Wednesday all its ratings on UBI Banca.

BIALETTI

Capital increase ends (started on Nov. 4).

ALITALIA, ATLANTIA

An Alitalia rescue plan ran into trouble on Wednesday when its main sponsor, railway group Ferrovie dello Stato, said conditions were not in place to set up an investor consortium to save the struggling Italian carrier.

Delta said it was still prepared to invest up to 100 million euros in Alitalia.

Deadline set by Industry Ministry for state railways Ferrovie dello Stato and potential partners to present binding offer for Alitalia.

DIARY

Rome, Italian Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri due to meet past European Commissioner for Economic and Financial Affairs Pierre Moscovici.

Milan, business forum “Armenia, a new reality. A hub towards the Eurasian market” with Armenian Prime Minister H.E. Mr. Nikol Pashinyan, Armenian Economy Minister H.E. Mr. Tigran Kahchatryan, Armenian central bank Deputy President Mr. Nerses Yeritsyan (1245 GMT).

Milan, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte attends conference on intelligence for companies (0930 GMT); meets Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala (1045 GMT), followed by news conference (1200 GMT); attends international forum on forestation (1330 GMT).

Rome, Leonardo Foundation starts conference on “Ethical and legal status of Artificial Intelligence” with Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, CEO Alessandro Profumo delivers opening address (1030 GMT); ends on Nov. 22.

Arezzo, municipalities association ANCI annual assembly ends (0800 GMT); expected attendees include Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri, Teleocm Italia (TIM) CEO Luigi Gubitosi.

Rome, Industry Ministry Undersecretary Mirella Liuzzi attends conference on “Beyond the web tax” (0900 GMT).

Trieste, ‘Belt and Road Summit’ “Successful business in the way ahead” ends; expcted attendees include SACE President Beniamino Quintieri; Infrastructure and Transports Deputy Minister Giancarlo Cancellieri delivers closing remarks.

Milan, illimity Bank CEO Corrado Passera attends preview presentation of “The Glance” (1210 GMT).

Milan, IR TOP Consulting holds 6th edition of “AIM Investor Day” (0730 GMT).

