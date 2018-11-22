Italy - Factors to watch on Nov. 22

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

POLITICS

Rome, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte receives Slovak counterpart Peter Pellegrini (1230 GMT), President of Iraq Barham Salih (1500 GMT), Russian Foreign Affairs Minister Sergej Lavrov (1730 GMT).

Italy’s Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini said on Wednesday his government should be allowed to get on with its job and was not looking to clash with the European Union over its budget.

Italy’s government will not tax citizens’ savings, Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini said on Wednesday in an interview with Rete4 television.

ECONOMY

Young Publishers Permanent Observatory holds annual meeting on “New Meetings for the Future” with Dutch Central Bank Governor Klaas Knot, Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio visco, Deutsche Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann in Florence (1630 GMT).

Rome, Senate holds ‘question time’ with Economy Minister Giovanni Tria (1400 GMT).

Conference on “Factory for Excellence” with Bank of Italy Director General Salvatore Rossi in Como (0900 GMT).

Italian bond yield are not linked to the budget but would fall as soon as European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi says quantitative easing were to continue, the economics spokesman of the ruling League party Claudio Borghi said on Wednesday.

DEBT

Treasury announces sale of CTZ and BTPei bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Nov. 27.

Treasury offers new 4-year ‘BTP Italia’ bond to institutional investors (morning only).

Italy sold 863 million euros ($983 million) of the latest ‘BTP Italia’ inflation-linked bond over three days to retail investors, in stark contrast with purchases worth 4.06 billion euros of a similar bond sold in May.

BANKS

Investors have piled up bearish bets on Italian banks in recent weeks, data shows, underscoring the lenders’ dim profit outlook and worries over the euro zone’s third-largest economy as Rome’s showdown with Brussels over its budget escalates.

UNICREDIT

UniCredit investor Fondazione Cariverona believes it is the job of the bank’s management to evaluate options that would create value, a source close to shareholder, which owns 1.8 percent of the lender, said on Wednesday.

TELECOM ITALIA

An Italian administrative court annulled fines on phone operators Telecom Italia, Vodafone, Fastweb and WindTre which had been imposed last year by communications regulator AGCOM over a billing practice.

RCS MEDIAGROUP

RCS Mediagroup contested the sale of real estate assets to Blackstone because it believes the U.S. private equity fund paid too little for them in 2013, a source at the Italian media group said on Wednesday.

ENERTRONICA

Board meeting to approve new industrial plan and then H1 results.

PIQUADRO

Board meeting on H1 results.

PRISMI

Ordinary and extraordinary shareholders’ meetings (1400 GMT).

