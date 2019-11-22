Italy - Factors to watch on Nov. 22

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

POLITICS

Members of Italy’s anti-establishment 5-Star Movement on Thursday rejected a call from party chief Luigi Di Maio to pull out of upcoming regional elections, in a surprise move that underlines Di Maio’s difficulties as leader.

DEBT

Treasury announces sale of six-month BOT bills, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Nov. 27.

MEDIASET

A Milan court holds a hearing over a request by Vivendi to suspend a corporate overhaul by the Italian broadcaster. A judge had given the two parties until Friday to find an agreement to resolve their dispute.

French media group Vivendi is prepared to sell part of its stake in Mediaset at a loss in an attempt to reach an accord to end years of bitter legal disputes with the Italian broadcaster, two sources close to the matter said on Thursday.

FIAT CHRYSLER, EXOR

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV on Thursday brushed off a shock lawsuit from General Motors Co and said it was confident of reaching a binding merger deal with Peugeot owner PSA Group by the end of this year to create the world’s fourth-largest carmaker.

ASCOPIAVE

Italy’s antitrust on Thursday gave conditional nod to Ascopiave’s acquisition of AcegasApsAmga assets.

DIARY

Rome, ruling coalition meeting on ESM reform (0730 GMT).

Rome, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte meets Armenian counterpart Nickol Pashinyan (1200 GMT).

Rome, Italian Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri due to meet past European Commissioner for Economic and Financial Affairs Pierre Moscovici.

Rome, Leonardo Foundation ends conference on “Ethical and legal status of Artificial Intelligence” (0830 GMT); Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte gives speech (1400 GMT).

Rome, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte due to meet ArcelorMittal representative Lakshmi Mittal on ILVA plant (1730 GMT).

Rome, Bank of Italy presents website with Alessandra Perrazzelli (0830 GMT); Governor Ignazio Visco attends a speech (1000 GMT); Financial stability report (1700 GMT).

Rome, meeting with ArcelorMittal and trade unions.

Milan, ‘Made in Italy 2019 TOP Companies’, Prada Chairman Carlo Mazzi to attend (1330 GMT).

