Italy - Factors to watch on Nov. 23

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases September non-EU foreign trade (0900 GMT).

First day of two day conference “Fighting the Mafias” with EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini, Bank of Italy Director General Salvatore Rossi, Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan in Milan (1500 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury announces sale of 6-month BOT bills, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Nov. 28.

COMPANIES

ENI

Eni said on Wednesday its refineries in Italy were at risk of shutdown after Italian tax police seized assets as part of a probe into alleged tax evasion.

FIAT CHRYSLER

FCA US Llc said it was recalling estimated 7,000 U.S.-market SUVs in customer hands to replace front passenger-side air bags.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Italy’s Treasury said its slate of candidates for a new board of Monte dei Paschi included current CEO Marco Morelli and Chairman Alessandro Falciai. A source said Morelli would be staying on as CEO and Falciai as Chairman.

Falciai and Morelli speak before Bank Inquiry Parliamentary Committee (1200 GMT).

PIRELLI

CEO Marco Tronchetti Provera attends prize-giving ceremony of “Oscar di Bilancio” in Milan (1700 GMT).

BRUNELLO CUCINELLI

CEO Brunello Cucinelli attends Milan Fashion Global Summit “2018: Luxury Reloaded”.

EQUITA IPO-EQ.MI

Debuts on AIM segment of Milan stock exchange.

PIQUADRO

Board meeting on H1 results.

