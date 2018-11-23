Italy - Factors to watch on Nov. 23

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

POLITICS

Italy said on Thursday it would resist pressure from Brussels to revise its big-spending budget.

Economy Minister Giovanni Tria said there was no need for “extraordinary” measures to defend the savings of Italians and said bank deposits had risen in both September and October.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases October non-EU foreign trade data (0900 GMT).

Bank of Italy releases twice-yearly Financial Stability Report.

Italy’s Economy Minister Giovanni Tria said on Thursday that “new elements” would be put forward regarding the government’s 2019 budget once talks start with the European Commission over the contested package.

DEBT

Treasury announces sale of 6-month BOT bills, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Nov. 28.

Italy’s Treasury said on Thursday it would offer up to 3.5 billion euros ($4 billion) over two bonds at an auction on Nov. 27.

TELECOM ITALIA

Rome was pressing ahead on Thursday with measures to help create a single broadband infrastructure company that could combine the networks of Telecom Italia (TIM) and smaller rival Open Fiber, despite concerns over jobs.

UNIEURO

CEO Giancarlo Nicosanti attends conference on “Finance and Retail” in Milan (0830 GMT).

