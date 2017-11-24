Italy - Factors to watch on Nov. 24

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases September orders and sales data (0900 GMT).

Rome, Treasury Director General Vincenzo La Via speaks before Bank Committee (0930 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury announces sale of BTP and CCTeu bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Nov. 29.

COMPANIES

UNICREDIT

The bank said that it will request a GACS state guarantee for the senior tranche of its bad loan securitisation as part of project FINO. It said the senior tranche of the sale obtained an A2 rating by Moody’s and BBB (high) by DBRS and will be offered to investors.

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

The carmaker will recall 1,200 Jeep Compass sports utility vehicles (SUVs) sold in India, for “replacement of the front passenger air bag,” FCA India said in a statement on Thursday.

