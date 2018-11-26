Italy - Factors to watch on Nov. 26

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

POLITICS

Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini hinted on Sunday at the possibility of tweaking the country’s deficit goal for next year, a move that could open a negotiation between Rome and Brussels to avoid a disciplinary procedure against Italy.

ECONOMY

Rising yields on Italian government bonds are hurting private wealth and undermining the country’s financial sector, making it more expensive for companies to borrow, the central bank warned on Friday.

Rising bond yields in Italy could eventually hurt the economy as banks could be discouraged from lending, European Central Bank supervisor Daniele Nouy told a newspaper on Saturday.

DEBT

Italy’s Treasury said on Friday it would sell 6.5 billion euros in six-month bills at auction on Nov. 28.

Italy’s Treasury said on Friday 95 percent of retail orders for the latest BTP Italia bonds were below 50,000 euros and 68 percent below 20,000 euros.

Treasury announces sale of BTP and CCTeu bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Nov. 29.

TELECOM ITALIA

Italian state lender CDP could become the controlling shareholder of a new company holding the broadband network of Telecom Italia and Open Fiber, La Repubblica reported on Saturday.

A document published last week by daily Il Messaggero with a secret plan to set up a company that will own the broadband network of Telecom Italia and wrap up smaller rival Open Fiber was prepared by Telecom Italia executive Stefano Siragusa, several Italian newspapers reported on Saturday.

FIAT CHRYSLER

The car maker will unveil its new pick up ‘Gladiator’ on Wednesday at the motor-show in Los Angeles, Il Messaggero reported on Sunday. The group will produce its new SUV for Alfa brand in Pomigliano, the newspaper added.

The electric version of Fiat 500 to be sold in Europe will likely be produced at Mirafiori plant, while the factory in Melfi will make Jeep Compass, Il Giornale reported on Sunday, saying the car maker will unveil its production strategy next Thursday.

ENI

The Italian oil group and Algeria’s Sonatrach said on Sunday they had inaugurated a photovoltaic plant in Algeria and sign deals in the renewable energy sector.

PIRELLI

Pirelli has signed a new four-year deal to remain Formula One’s sole tyre supplier until the end of the 2023 season, the sport announced in a statement on Sunday.

MEDIOBANCA, UNICREDIT

UniCredit is in favour of a new shareholders’ pact for Mediobanca that would not include tight rules on voting rights and shares, Il Messaggero reported on Sunday. The so-called ‘light pact’ could last two years starting from Jan. 1, 2019, the newspaper said.

FINCANTIERI, SALINI IMPREGILO

The shipbuilder, the general contractor and Italian railways unit Italferr have presented a joint project to rebuild the bridge collapsed in Genoa in August, Fincantieri CEO Giuseppe Bono told Class CNBC in an interview published by MF.

Fincantieri will pay dividends in the next few years and will have rising margins, Bono told CNBC.

FERROVIE NORD MILANO, ATLANTIA

Lombardy local government and infrastructure fund F2i are studying the setting up of a new company that will own the majority of regional railway company Ferrovie Nord Milano, and two motorway operators, Il Messaggero reported on Saturday. F2i has dropped an alternative plan to take a stake in Atlantia’s motorway unit Autostrate per l’Italia, the paper added.

BANCA CARIGE

The bank will hold a board meeting to approve its plan on capital, Il Corriere della Sera said on Sunday.

BREMBO

The group is looking for acquisitions to grow in new segments of the automotive sector, Brembo Deputy Chairman Matteo Tiraboschi told Il Giornale on Sunday.

SNAM

Snam Partners’ Day 2018

ITALIAONLINE

The Italian company said on Friday it had named Roberto Giacchi as its new chief executive effective by Dec. 13.

IVS

The Italian vending machines operator said on Friday it agreed to buy 100 percent of rival office coffee machine maker SDA 2000.

ASTM

Trades ex-dividend of 0.23 euro per share as interim 2018 dividend.

BF

Starts capital increase; ends on Dec. 13.

