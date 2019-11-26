Italy - Factors to watch on Nov. 26

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases October non-EU foreign trade data (0900 GMT).

Assogestioni expected to release October fund flows data.

DEBT

Treasury sells 1.25-1.75 billion euros CTZ bonds due Nov. 29, 2021 and 500-750 million euros 2.55% BTPei bonds due Sept. 15, 2041. Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.

Italy will sell up to 5.75 bln euros in bonds at Nov 28 auction.

Italy’s Treasury scrapped a Dec. 12 bond auction of mid- and long-term bonds in light of ample liquidity and reduced funding needs.

COMPANIES (*) FIAT CHRYSLER

The Italian American carmaker and France’s Peugeot-owner PSA told their employees they would sign a binding merger agreement in coming weeks.

(*) ENEL

Europe’s biggest utility Italy’s raised earnings expectations in its new business plan on Tuesday and said it would spend 11% more to fund growth in clean energy and its networks business.

(*) SIAS, ASTM

Prosecutors opened a probe against unnamed persons over the collapse of a SIAS-operated motorway bridge near the city of Savona, northern Italy, after it was hit by a landslide, several newspapers reported on Tuesday.

ATLANTIA (*) Atlantia’s Italian motorway unit Autostrade per l’Italia (ASPI) might be involved in a probe over the collapse of a motorway bridge near the city of Savona as it operated that motorway until 2012, daily Il Sole 24 Ore said on Tuesday.

ASPI said on Monday it had closed in both directions a tract of a motorway it operates near Genoa to allow technical inspections to be carried out on two viaducts. (*) Transport Minister has summoned ASPI on Tuesday morning to discuss urgent actions to unsure safety and restore circulation on the a tract of a motorway it operates near Genoa.

ASPI said on Monday it had appointed Roberto Tomasi as CEO.

(*) ALITALIA (unlisted)

The ailing carrier could be split in two and restructured to make it more attractive for a rescue consortium comprising state railways Ferrovie, infrastructure group Atlantia and German rival Lufthansa, daily Il Messaggero said on Tuesday.

SAIPEM

Barclays says European oil services need to take action to re-ignite investor appetite by consolidating, increasing liquidity, taking advantage of green opportunities and returning cash to investors. It downgraded Saipem.

ASTALDI

A Rome court nominated Vincenzo Mascolo and Piergiorgio Zampetti to work with Vincenzo Ioffredi in regard to the composition procedure the company is conducting.

DIARY

Rome, ECB board member Edouard Fernandez-Bollo attends panel discussion at Financial Regulatory Outlook conference 2019 “Open Finance: A Game-Changing Reform” (1120 GMT).

Milan, conference on PMIs with Telecom Italia (TIM) CEO Luigi Gubitosi (0800 GMT).

Milan, inauguration ceremony for the new lighting of the “Belvedere” of ‘Palazzo Lombardia’ with Lombardy region Governor Attilio Fontanta, A2A Chairman Giovanni Valotti and CEO Valerio Camerano (1700 GMT).

Milan, UniCredit holds round-table discussion on new policies and key initiatives on sustainability (1330 GMT).

