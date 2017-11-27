Italy - Factors to watch on Nov. 27

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases November consumer and business confidence data (0900 GMT).

WEBTAX

Senate budget commission agrees to delay until 2019 the planned introduction of a new web tax. Under the proposal, Italian buyers of services such as advertising on Google or Facebook will be taxed 6 percent of the value of the contract.

DEBT

Treasury sells 1.5-2.0 billion euros CTZ bonds due Oct. 30, 2019. Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.

Italy’s Treasury said on Friday it would offer up to 3.5 billion euros over two bonds at auction on Nov. 29, scrapping the sale of five-year BTPs.

The Treasury also cancelled its mid-December bond auction thanks to reduced funding needs.

COMPANIES (*) ENI, ENAV

A board meeting of state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) scheduled for Dec. 13 is expected to give a green light to the acquisition of stakes in Eni and ENAV from the government, Il Messaggero reported on Sunday.

ENI

Eni said a court seizure order on measurement devices in its refineries and storage facilities in Italy has been lifted.

FIAT CHRYSLER

FCA is considering floating 50 percent of its Magneti Marelli unit on the borse next year, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Saturday. The initial valuation for the components company was put at between 4-6 billion euros, the paper says.

MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

British asset management firm Alken seeks damages of 434 million euros from Monte dei Paschi in a civil law suit posted last week in a Milan court. The case is tied to the so-called Alexandria derivative trade prior to Dec. 2015 that Alken alleges were “not correct”, la Repubblica reports. Il Tempo newspaper publishes the names of the top 100 debitors at the bank.

(*) BANCA POPOLARE DI SONDRIO

The regional lender has a stand-alone strategy but it could become an acquisition target should it be forced to transform itself into a joint-stock company, Affari&Finanza/la Repubblica said on Monday.

(*) STM

The tech group aims is focusing on auto parts for electric cars, CEO Carlo Bozotti told Il Sole 24 Ore on Sunday.

ALITALIA

Industry Minister Carlo Calenda tells La7 TV that guaranteeing flight connections will be the top concern when deciding who buys Alitalia. The next priority was to spend as little state money as possible in the deal. The third priority was to safeguard workers at the airline.

IL SOLE 24 ORE

The Italian publisher said on Friday a new share offer had been 92 percent subscribed and underwriters would take on unsold shares so that the group would raise 50 million euros in capital.

ALERION CLEAN POWER

FRI-EL Greenpower takeover bid on Alerion Clean Power shares re-opens; ends on Dec. 1.

