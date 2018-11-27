Italy - Factors to watch on Nov. 27

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

POLITICS

The Italian government is sticking to its main 2019 budget goals for now as it awaits a full cost analysis of its most important spending measures for next year, coalition leaders said on Monday.

There is no reason to change the structure of Italy’s 2019 budget law, the head of the Italian senate’s finance committee said on Tuesday.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases November consumer and business confidence data (0900 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury sells 2.0-2.5 billion euros CTZ bonds due Nov. 27, 2020 and 0.5-1.0 billion euros 0.10 percent BTPei bonds due May 15, 2023. Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.

Italy will offer up to 5.5 billion euros over four bonds at auction on Dec. 29.

Italy has canceled its mid/long-term Dec. 13 auction on lower funding needs.

(*) BANKS

Morgan Stanley has cut its target prices on several Italian banks.

(*) POSTE ITALIANE

CEO Matteo Del Fante told Corriere della Sera in an interview the Italian post office on Monday had hit an all-time record delivering more than 1 million parcels in a single day, after 2.3 million parcel deliveries the previous week.

(*) BANCA CARIGE, CREDITO VALTELLINESE

Giampiero Maioli, chief executive of Credit Agricole Italy, was quoted as saying in La Stampa that the bank would back the depositor guarantee fund’s rescue of Carige.

He also reiterated that Credit Agricole could exercise the option it has to up to double a current 5 percent stake in Creval provided there are further industrial partnerships between the two banks.

(*) LUXOTTICA, ESSILORLUXOTTICA

Luxottica founder Leonardo Del Vecchio’s choice to propose Francesco Milleri as CEO of the merged group meets with opposition from the French side of the company, MF reported citing consultancy, industry and financial sources.

IREN

Iren shareholder Finanziaria Citta di Torino Holding said it had placed 2.5 percent of the utility at 1.85 euros per share.

