Italy - Factors to watch on Nov. 27

POLITICS

Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri said on Tuesday Italy will not need help from the euro zone bailout fund, and alarm over the way it is being reformed is misplaced.

Gualtieri also said the Italian economy would grow this year by 0.2% or slightly more, above the government’s most recent official forecast of 0.1%.

Rome, Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri speaks before Senate and Chamber of Deputies Finance committees on ESM reform.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases November consumer and business confidence data (0900 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury sells 6.5 billion euros new 6-month BOT bills. Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.

ENEL

Europe’s biggest utility aims to spend more to fund growth in clean energy and networks as it speeds up plans to reduce its carbon footprint and meet growing demand for electricity.

The group said on Tuesday it was in no rush to sell its stake in fast broadband unit Open Fiber as phone incumbent Telecom Italia presses ahead with plans to find a partner to fund a tie-up with its smaller rival.

UNICREDIT

Italy’s biggest bank by assets has pledged to halt all lending for thermal coal projects by 2023, joining a growing band of financial companies striving to improve their green credentials.

FIAT CHRYSLER

Italy’s industry ministry pledged 27 million euros in tax benefits for Fiat Chrysler for the production and development of hybrid and electric cars in three of its Italian productions sites.

BPER BANCA

The Italian lender said on Tuesday the European Central Bank has set a minimun CET1 ratio capital requirement at 9% for 2020.

CREDEM

The Italian lender said on Tuesday the European Central Bank has set a minimun CET1 ratio capital requirement at 8% for 2020.

POSTE ITALIANE

Italy’s antitrust authority said on Tuesday it opened a probe over alleged irregular commercial practices in the delivery of mail by the postal operator.

ATLANTIA

A motorway linking the port city of Genoa to Piedmont, in the northwest of Italy, was partially reopened to traffic on Tuesday, the toll-road unit of infrastructure group Atlantia said.

A2A

Italy’s A2A and Czech utility EPH will submit a bindiAAng offer for energy company Sorgenia by the deadline of Dec. 15, A2A’s chief executive said on Tuesday.

JUVENTUS, EXOR

The Italian soccer club set a price of 0,93 euros for its previously announced 300 million euros ($330.7 million) right iusse. The price represents a discount of 29% on the theoretical ex-right price (TERP) of Juventus share calculated on closing share price on November 26. Top shareholder Exor, the holding of the Agnelli family, is committed to buy into the capital increase for its portion of the share for 191.2 million euros.

IPO

Yacht maker Sanlorenzo initial public offering starts.

DIARY

Rome, Infrastructure and Transports Minister Paola De Micheli speaks before Senate Public Works Committee (1500 GMT).

Rome, Innovation Minister Paola Pisano speaks before Parliamentary Simplification Committee (0730 GMT).

Rome, welfare institute INPS holds seminar on “The debate on fiscal rules in Europe and the proposals of the European Fiscal Board” with President Pasquale Tridico (1600 GMT).

Milan, “Open Banking Forum” with Bank of Italy Deputy Director General Alessandra Perrazzelli, Nexi CEO Paolo Bertoluzzo, Banco BPM CEO Giuseppe Castagna, Illimity Bank CEO Corrado Passera, doValue CEO Andrea Mangoni (0820 GMT).

Turin, “Aerospace & Defence Meetings” ends, Leonardo CEO Alessandro Profumo attends (0840 GMT).

Turin, Agnelli Foundation holds news conference to present its report on school building with President and FCA Chairman John Elkann (1600 GMT).

