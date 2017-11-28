Italy - Factors to watch on Nov. 28

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

POLITICS

Milan, Bocconi University inaugurates 2017-2018 academic year, EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager gives speech (0900 GMT).

ECONOMY

Rome, insurers’ association ANIA holds annual meeting “Innovation by Ania” with President Maria Bianca Farina, Enel President Patrizia Grieco, Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan (0830 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury sells 5.5 billion euros 6-month BOT bills. Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.

COMPANIES

UNICREDIT

UniCredit said it had signed a deal to sell unsecured and secured bad loan portfolio with gross book value 715 million euro.

TELECOM ITALIA

The company said on Monday its CEO had met the trade unions for the first time to explain the strategy that will be introduced with the new 2018-2020 business plan. TIM said it would continue to invest in innovation. (*) Several newspapers said Genish reiterated his view that he saw no reason for any further separation of the backbone network. “If they want us to go towards any further separation they’ll have to tell us why”, Il Sole 24 Ore cited him as saying to the unions.

UBI BANCA

DBRS cut the rating on UBI to BBB from BBB (high), trend now stable.

BANCO BPM

Banco BPM needs to sell more bad loans and this will pressure the bank’s solvency.

(*) BANCA CARIGE

The bank’s board meets on Tuesday to decide on exclusive talks for the sale of its consumer credit unit Creditis, with the binding offer of Chistofferson Robb & Company in pole position, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

BANCA POPOLARE DI SONDRIO

Italy market regulator Consob said in filings Amber Capital has 5 percent of the bank.

UNIPOL GROUP

Chairman Luigi Stefanini attends conference on culture and development in Rome (1000 GMT).

ACEA

Presents 2018-2022 industrial plan with Chairman Luca A. Lanzalone, CEO Stefano Donnarumma (0930 GMT).

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................