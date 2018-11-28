Italy - Factors to watch on Nov. 28

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

POLITICS

Vodafone officials due to speak before Chamber of Deputies Transport Committee on 5G and big data (1330 GMT).

Deputy Prime Minister and Industry and Labor Minister Luigi Di Maio and Labor Undersecretary Claudio Durigon expected to attend forum on labor in Rome (0830 GMT).

ECONOMY

Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini said on Tuesday he wanted to avoid EU disciplinary action over Italy’s 2019 budget.

DEBT

Treasury sells 6.5 billion euros new 6-month BOT bills. Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.

European Central Bank publishes amount of Italian government bonds held by national banks in October (0900 GMT).

MEDIASET, VIVENDI

An Italian court rejected a request by Vivendi’s Simon Fiduciaria to suspend two resolutions passed by the shareholder meeting of broadcaster Mediaset in June.

UNICREDIT

The Italian bank has issued $3 billion of senior non-preferred notes with a 5-year maturity to a prima institutional investor.

SNAM

The Italian gas group issued a 300 million euros bond though private placement with September 2023 maturity.

BANCO DESIO

The lender and Banca Popolare di Spoleto have initiated a feasibility study on merger with by incorporation of Banca Popolare di Spoleto into Banco Desio.

BANCA INTERMOBILIARE

Capital Increase will run form Dec. 3 to 17, the lender said.

GAROFALO HEALTH CARE

The company reported a 25.4 percent increase in 9-months operating EBITDA to 22.2 million euros.

POSTE ITALIANE

The former postal services monopoly said it has passed for the first time one million packages delivered in just one day, thanks to the Black Friday orders.

SAFE BAG

Board meeting on FY preliminary results and strategic guidelines of new 2018-2021 industrial plan.

LUXOTTICA

EssilorLuxottica mandatory exchange offer on all ordinary shares of Luxottica ends.

SAFILO GROUP

Italian eyewear-maker will offer 17 new shares for every 5 shares held in capital increase, for a subscription price of 0.704 euros each. [nFWN1Y20O7}

ITALIAN EXHIBITION GROUP

The trade fair organiser (IEG) has set a price range for a planned stock market flotation in Milan at between 3.70 euro and 4.20 euro per share.

GUCCI

Milan prosecutors have wrapped up their probe into alleged tax evasion of around 1 billion euros by fashion group Gucci, a part of French luxury group Kering, paving the way for a formal request for a trial, a judicial source said on Tuesday. .

