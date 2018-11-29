Italy - Factors to watch on Nov. 29

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

POLITICS

Milan, European Central Bank Supervisory Board member Ignazio Angeloni attends “The Italian Banking Conference 2018” organised by Luiss Business School and Harvard Business Review.

Rome, Bank of France Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau attends conference on “What Prospects for the Euro Zone?” (1700 GMT).

Rome, European Investment Bank (BEI) holds conference with Deputy Chairman Dario Scannapieco.

ECONOMY

Assogestioni releases October fund flows data.

DEBT

Treasury sells 1.5-2.0 billion euros 2.45 percent BTP bonds due Oct. 1, 2023; 1.75-2.25 billion euros 2.80 percent BTP bonds due Dec. 1, 2028 and 0.75-1.25 billion euros following two CCTeu bonds due Oct. 15, 2024 and Sept. 15, 2025. Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.

FCA

Meeting with trade union organizations for the presentation of production plan of Italian factories in Turin (1000 GMT); followed by news conference by Chief Operating Officer EMEA Pietro Gorlier.

LUXOTTICA

The eyewear group heads towards de-listing after more than 80 percent of investors targeted by takeover offer tendered in their shares.

BANCO BPM

Board meeting on sale of non-performing-loans.

Italy’s third-largest bank Banco BPM will discuss an up to 8.6 billion euro bad loan sale at a board meeting on Thursday, picking one or two bidders to continue talks with, three sources familiar with the matter said.

UNICREDIT

U.S. fund Pacific Investment Management Co (Pimco) has bought all of a $3 billion, five-year bond offered with a hefty return by Italy’s top bank UniCredit CRDI.MI to comply with capital buffer rules, two sources familiar with the matter said.nL8N1Y35L2]

Pimco has made a Christmas turkey out of UniCredit. The Italian lender paid nearly 8 per cent to raise $3 billion, entirely from the U.S. bond giant. Paying up for certainty makes sense. But like a last-minute shopper who has delayed sorting out Christmas dinner until the final moment, UniCredit could and should have been more organized.

CNH INDUSTRIAL

Ordinary shareholders’ meeting (0800 GMT).

SAFE BAG

2018-2021 industrial plan presentation (1000 GMT).

M&A, EVOCA

Private equity fund Lone Star has hired Deutsche Bank to explore a potential sale of its Italian vending and coffee machine maker Evoca, which includes iconic brand Gaggia, Evoca CEO Andrea Zocchi told Reuters on Wednesday.

