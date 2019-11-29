Italy - Factors to watch on Nov. 29

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

ECONOMY

Italy’s ruling 5-Star Movement wants to improve a reform of the euro zone’s bailout fund (ESM) which the region’s countries are due to approve by February, the party’s leader Luigi Di Maio said on Thursday.

ISTAT releases October unemployment rate data (0900 GMT); flash November CPI and HICP data (1000 GMT); Q3 GDP final data (1100 GMT).

Assogestioni releases October fund flows data.

MEDIASET

The board of the Italian broadcaster will meet on Friday to discuss a possible deal with the group’s second biggest shareholder, France’s Vivendi, two sources close to the matter said on Thursday.

The two sides were close to reaching an agreement that would see the French group sell a 20% stake in the Italian company to the MFE holding, four sources said.

Mediaset’s Spanish unit Mediaset Espana said on Thursday it would hold an extraordinary shareholders meeting on Feb. 5, 2020 to discuss the by-laws of Mediaset’s Dutch holding.

(*) FIAT CHRYSLER

Fiat Chrysler’s Comau unit could be worth more than the 250 million euros envisaged in the tie-up agreement between Fiat and Peugeot, Il Sole 24 Ore said. One idea being looked at is to distribute any extra amount equally between the two sides, the paper said.

(*) ATLANTIA

After Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte described the administrative process launched over a possible revocation of Atlantia’s motorway concession as “very laborious”, the government could decide on a legislative approach instead, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

(*) ENEL

The group, along with other bidders, has made an offer for the wind power assets being auctioned by renewable energy company Renvico, Il Sole 24 Ore said. Renvico assets are worth around 400 million euros, the paper said.

(*) BANCA CARIGE

The European Central Bank and market regulator Consob have given a green light to the plan to turn around the lender and its recapitalisation will be able to start next week, Il Messaggero reported.

(*) IREN

The utility said it had approved an increase of its EMTN program of up to a total maximum value of 4 billion euros.

NEWLAT

The food company said that global coordinators had partially exercised the greenshoe option at a price of 5.80 euros per share for a total amount of 6.3 million euros. Taking into account also the greenshoe, 33.8% of Newlat capital was sold through the institutional placement.

BB BIOTECH

Meeting with analysts (1115 GMT).

SANLORENZO

IPO presentation (0900 GMT).

DIARY

Milan, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte attends “Eusalp 2019 “ forum together with Regional Minister Francesco Boccia and Lombardy region Governor Attilio Fontana (0930 GMT).

Milan, “Moody’s Italian Structured Finance Briefing” (0800 GMT).

Rome, Bank of Italy and welfare institute INPS hold workshop on “Labour market analysis: new opportunities with administrative data” (0800 GMT).

Milan, court expected to decide over Vivendi’s request to suspend Mediaset corporate overhaul project.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................