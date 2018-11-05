Italy - Factors to watch on Nov. 5

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

POLITICS

Italian Deputy Prime Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Saturday the governing coalition programme must be respected after a top official raised doubts about a key pledge to introduce a minimum income for the poor.

BANKS

The European Banking Authority published on Friday the results of its stress-test of 48 banks in the European Union to check how well their capital buffers can withstand a combination of theoretical market and economic shocks.

Cabinet Undersecretary Giancarlo Giorgetti said in Sunday’s La Repubblica the government was closely monitoring the situation as regards the banks and was ready to act in a timely and resolute manner if needed.

FCA

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV’s new CEO is tired of being No. 3 in U.S. pickup truck sales. With a strategy of loading up its revamped Ram 1500 full-size trucks with new features - ranging from 12-inch touch screens on the dashboard to large battery packs and electric motors to help adjust speed and gears and conserve fuel - the automaker is banking on a sustained surge in demand.

The company’s new car registrations in Italy fell 16.8 percent year-on-year in October, the transport ministry said on Friday. Its market share stood at 23.56 percent in October, up from 22.7 percent the previous month, according to Reuters calculations.

Trade union FIOM holds news conference on factories of FCA, CNH Industrial and Magneti Marelli in Rome (1100 GMT)

BANCO BPM

Italy’s Banco BPM, one of the banks that fared the worst in Europe-wide stress tests of the sector, said on Friday one-off costs had weighed on the outcome of the health check.

Banco BPM’s fully-loaded CET1 ratio stood at 6.67 percent under the adverse scenario in the EBA’s stress tests.

Asked if the bank would sell another 8 billion euros of bad loans by year end, BPM CEO Giuseppe Castagna told Il Sole 24 Ore on Sunday the bank aimed to sell the sour loan portfolio by year end and expected offers from three pretenders by mid November. The CEO said the bank would not sell its 14.6 percent stake in Anima Holding.

INTESA SANPAOLO

The bank said on Friday its fully-loaded CET1 capital ratio of 10.4 percent under the adverse scenario in the EBA stress tests made it a winner in Europe. “We come out of this stress test with a further determination to meet all targets in our business plan,” CEO Carlo Messina said.

UBI BANCA

The bank said its fully-loaded CET1 ratio stood at 7.46 percent under the adverse scenario in the EBA’s stress tests.

UNICREDIT

The bank’s fully-loaded CET1 ratio stood at 9.34 percent under the adverse scenario in the EBA’s stress tests.

ENI

Eni CEO met Libya’s Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj and reiterated the group’s commitment to Libya.

MEDIASET

Mediaset will remain Italian, leading shareholder Silvio Berlusconi said in comments included in a book. “Indeed the company is thinking of expanding further to be more competitive on the global market,” he said. Berlusconi said he thought the threat of a possible takeover by Vivendi was over.

GENERALI

The insurer’s new business plan will look at growth in Europe and Russia, La Repubblica said on Sunday.

ITALGAS, ASCOPIAVE

Ascopiave, advised by Rothschild and law firm BonelliErede, is studying the idea of a tie up worth over 1 billion euros with Italgas that could involve equity and asset swaps as it looks to exit retail business to focus on gas distribution, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Saturday.

AEDES

Bondholders’ meeting (1000 GMT).

Board meetings on Q3 results: FERRARI N.V. followed by conference call (1430 GMT), ITALGAS followed by conference call (1330 GMT), PRIMA INDUSTRIE, RISANAMENTO.

