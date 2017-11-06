CORRECTED-Italy - Factors to watch on Nov. 6

(Corrects Sorgenia entry to clarify shareholders are a group of banks) The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

POLITICS

Silvio Berlusconi’s centre-right coalition has a narrow lead over the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement in Sicilian regional elections held on Sunday, according to exit polls, with the centre-left a distant third. (*) Italy’s economy minister Pier Carlo Padoan is a “strong candidate” to replace Jeroen Dijsselbloem at the helm of the Eurogroup, Affari&Finanza/la Repubblica reported on Monday.

ECONOMY

Markit releases October service Pmi data (0845 GMT).

COMPANIES (*) MEDIASET

A draft agreement between Mediaset and Vivendi to solve the dispute over Mediaset’s pay-TV is ready, Il Messaggero reported on Saturday, adding the French company would pay 400 million euros to settle the controversy.

(*) TELECOM ITALIA

The government is considering lowering the fine that Telecom Italia is liable to pay for violating ‘golden power’ rules in light of the company’s willingness to cooperate, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Saturday.

BANCO BPM, CATTOLICA ASSICURAZIONI

Banco BPM said it had ‍reached an agreement for sale of a 65 percent stake in Avipop Assicurazioni and Popolare Vita to Cattolica Assicurazioni, for 853.4 million euros.​

LUXOTTICA

EU antitrust regulators have suspended an investigation into the $54 billion merger between French glasses group Essilor and Italy’s Luxottica after the companies failed to provide requested data.

Sources close to the two companies told Reuters Essilor and Luxottica were working to resolve the situation in the short term. The sources added they were confident that the temporary suspension would not have a material impact on the timing of the whole regulatory process.

(*) BANCA CARIGE

The bank’s top management and advisers will present the upcoming share issue to investors in Paris and New York, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Sunday. Core shareholders such as local businessman Vittore Malacalza and Gabriele Volpi are expected to round up their stakes and hedge funds such as Tosca could also be interested, the paper said. Intesa and Generali, on the contrary, have no interest in becoming shareholders.

ERG

French oil company Total said on Friday it had agreed to sell the Italian petrol station network it co-owns with partner ERG to refiner API, completing the planned disposal of the TotalErg joint venture’s assets.

(*) ITALGAS

The group aims to grow in the retails gas market in Italy through the acquisitions of small private gas operators, Italgas CEO Paolo Gallo told Affari&Finanza/la Repubblica on Monday.

(*) MONTE DEI PASCHI, UBI BANCA

Sorgenia, controlled by a group of Italian banks including Monte dei Paschi and UBI Banca, will focus on selling energy through its online platform to cut costs and offer competitive prices, CEO Gianfilippo Mancini told Affari&Finanza/la Repubblica.

(*) BANCO DESIO

The families who control the bank through investment company Brianza Unione have decided to pay themselves a dividend of 4.6 million euros, Affari&Finanza/la Repubblica said.

(*) IPOs

ELECTRO POWER SYSTEMS

CEO Carlalberto Guglielminotti told La Stampa on Monday that the Paris-listed battery group could break even at the operating level this year and could list its shares on the Milan bourse in the first half of 2018.

TOD‘S

Board meeting on Q3 results.

PIRELLI & C

Board meeting on Q3 results

SNAM

Board meeting on Q3 results, press release on Nov. 7.

SARAS

Board meeting on Q3 results, followed by conference call (1500 GMT).

CTI BIOPHARMA

Releases Q3 results (after U.S. financial markets closure), followed by conference call (2130 GMT).

DANIELI & C

Trades ex-dividend of 0.10 euro per ordinary share and 0.1207 euro per saving share.

RISANAMENTO

Board meeting on Q3 results.

