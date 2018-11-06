Italy - Factors to watch on Nov. 6

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

POLITICS

Italy’s Finance Minister Giovanni Tria said on Monday the country’s budget for next year will not change despite calls from EU peers and the EU Commission to amend it so that it would be in line with European Union laws.

Euro zone finance ministers said on Monday they agreed with the European Commission that Italy’s 2019 draft budget broke EU budget rules and said they would like Rome to cooperate with the EU executive to prepare a revised draft in line with EU laws.

Rome, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and Deputy Prime Minister and Industry and Labor Minister Luigi Di Maio attend conference (0845 GMT).

Milan, cycle and motorcycle ehibition EICMA first of two-day dedicated to the press; expected attendees include Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini (1000 GMT).

ECONOMY

Markit/ADACI releases October PMI services (0845 GMT).

Rome, Bank of Italy and market regulator Consob hold conference on “Towards the Discipline of the Capital Market Union?” with Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco, Consob Vicar President Anna Genovese (0830 GMT).

ENI

The Italian oil major will look at the Iran sanctions measures to see if it can use Iranian crudes to allow it greater flexibility in procuring supplies, a spokesman said on Monday.

LUXOTTICA

Leonardo Del Vecchio plans to propose Luxottica Chief Executive Francesco Milleri as CEO of the new merged group EssilorLuxottica, a spokesman for the Luxottica founder said on Monday.

ATLANTIA

Rating agency Standard & Poor’s has cut the rating of Atlantia to BBB from BBB+ citing uncertainty regarding the motorway concession managed by Autostrade unit after the collapse of a bridge in Genoa.

GAROFALO HEALTH CARE

Ends IPO (started on Nov. 1).

TPS

Capital increase ends (started on Oct. 15).

Board meetings on Q3 results: BANCA GENERALI followed by conference call (1300 GMT), ENEL followed by conference call (1700 GMT), FINECOBANK, INTESA SANPAOLO followed by conference call (1400 GMT), SNAM (also to approve 2019-2022 strategic plan - press release on Nov. 7), UBI BANCA (press release on Nov. 7), BRUNELLO CUCINELLI followed by conference call (1700 GMT), CAMPARI GROUP followed by conference call (1200 GMT), FALCK RENEWABLES, INWIT followed by conference call, ITALIAONLINE, TXT E-SOLUTIONS .

