Italy - Factors to watch on Nov. 6

POLITICS

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte insisted on Tuesday that he would not give way in a standoff with ArcelorMittal over the future of troubled steel plant Ilva, as the threat of thousands of job losses piled pressure on the ruling coalition.

A source with knowledge of the matter said the company would not reverse its decision, even if the ruling coalition re-introduced the hotly contested legal shield.

Conte and Italian Industry Minister Stefano Patuanelli will meet ArcelorMittal’s top management on Wednesday.

ECONOMY

HIS Markit releases September service Pmi data (0845 GMT).

(*) FIAT CHRYSLER

A first meeting of Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot managers after the preliminary tie-up agreement announced last week is scheduled in Paris on Wednesday with a view to reaching a final deal in the first few days of December, La Stampa said. Peugeot is working on a new strategic approach to China and is expected to sell the 50% it owns in a plant in Shenzen, the paper said.

UNICREDIT

The lender said it had agreed to sell the riskier notes in a securitisation issue backed by non-performing house mortgages with a gross book value of 4.1 billion euros ($4.5 billion).

Board meeting on Q3 results (press release on Nov. 7).

(*) TELECOM ITALIA

Brazilian wireless carrier TIM Participações SA reported on Tuesday a 61.4% rise in third-quarter net income, compared with the same period a year ago when results were affected by one-off factors.

(*) POSTE ITALIANE

Italy’s postal service provider said on Wednesday its third-quarter operating profit was almost flat year-on-year due to a lacklustre performance of its mail and parcel business.

Conference call on Wednesday (1230 GMT).

INWIT

The mast group controlled by Telecom Italia, still expects to wrap up a deal with Vodafone to merge their tower infrastructure in Italy in the first part of next year, INWIT’s head said on Tuesday.

The mast group’s revenue rose by 2.9% to 292.1 million euros in the nine months ending September 30. Core profit rose by 3.3% to 167.7 million euros.

ENI

Angola has formed a consortium with five international oil companies including Eni ENI.MI and Chevron to develop liquefied natural gas (LNG) for its Soyo plant, the newly formed national oil, gas and biofuels agency ANGP said.

(*) ENEL

The group is putting the final touches to its plans to create a holding company for its Italian operations as it does already in 6 countries where it operates, MF said. It will soon do the same for its U.S. operations.

MEDIASET

The Italian broadcaster Mediaset its second largest shareholder Vivendi are in talks about ways to overcome a dispute over the governance of Mediaset’s planned pan-European TV reorganisation, two sources close to the matter said on Tuesday..

(*) ASSICURAZIONE CATTOLICA

The insurer’s top management will visit industry regulator IVASS on Wednesday to explain why the group recently withdrew executive powers from former CEO Alberto Minali, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

CNH INDUSTRIAL

Board meeting on Q3 results, followed by conference call (1430 GMT).

TOD’S

Board meeting on Q3 results (sales), followed by conference call (1700 GMT).

BANCO BPM

Board meeting on Q3 results, followed by conference call (1730 GMT).

DIASORIN

Board meeting on Q3 results.

CREDITO VALTELLINESE

Board meeting on Q3 results.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Board meeting on Q3 results, followed by conference call (1100 GMT).

ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI

Board meeting on Q3 results (press release on Nov. 7).

DIARY

Rome, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, Industry Minister Stefano Patuanelli meet ArcelorMittal’s top management (1000 GMT).

Rome, Cabinet meeting (1600 GMT).

Rome, Security Agency Information Director Mario Parente speaks before Senate COPASIR, the Parliamentary Committee for the Security (0930 GMT).

Rome, Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese speaks before Chamber of Deputies on Italy-Libya memorandum (1500 GMT).

Rome, Alitalia special administrators Daniele Discepolo, Enrico Laghi, Stefano Paleari due to speak before Senate and Chamber of Deputies Transport committees (0830 GMT).

Amatrice, FCA and Ferrari Chairman John Elkann attends inauguration ceremony of a school named after FCA former CEO Sergio Marchionne (1000 GMT).

Milan, Pambianco and Deutsche Bank hold 24th Fashion Summit “The challenge of fashion brands between sustainability and omni-channel” with Furla CEO Alberto Camerlengo, Deutsche Bank Italian Chief Country Officer Flavio Valeri, Liu Jo Chairman Marco Marchi (0715 GMT).

