Italy - Factors to watch on Nov. 7

POLITICS

Rome, Chamber of Deputies holds ‘question time’ with Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte (1400 GMT).

Rome, Cabinet Undersecretary Giancarlo Giorgetti gives speech at Foreign Press Association (1400 GMT).

Rome, Tax Agency Director Antonino Maggiore speaks before Chamber of Deputies Finance Committee (1330 GMT).

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases September retail sales data (0900 GMT) and monthly bulletin on the state of the economy in October (1000 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury announces sale of 12-month BOT bills, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Nov. 12.

ENEL

The Italian utility played down talk it was interested in buying Colombian distributor Electricaribe though it cited acquisitions as one of the reasons for raising its 2018 debt guidance.

INTESA SANPAOLO

Italy’s top retail bank Intesa Sanpaolo ISP.MI stuck to full-year profit and dividend goals after topping expectations with its third-quarter net income and keeping its core capital intact despite Italy’s sovereign debt problems.

BRUNELLO CUCINELLI

The Italian luxury brand, known globally for its cashmere designs, posted 9 month revenues of 422,1 million euros, up 8.3%. The company stuck to a forecast of a further double-digit growth for next year. The CEO said they have no evidence of an economic slowdown in China.

ARCELORMITTAL

Italian unit CEO Matthieu Jehl holds news conference to present industrial and environmental plans in Taranto (1100 GMT).

INWIT

Net profits at the Italian tower company stood at 105.7 million euros in the first nine months of 2018, up from 91.8 million euros a year ago.

ITALIAONLINE

Net profits fell to 3.8 million euros in the first nine months of 2018 form 8.0 million euros a year ago.

AEROPORTO DI BOLOGNA

The airport operator reported 747,354 passenger in October, up 4.6 percent year on year.

ENAV

Chairman Roberto Scaramella has informed the board of the Italian air traffic controller of his intention to leave his position, in order to pursue other professional challenges.

SNAM

Releases Q3 results and 2019-2022 strategic plan (before bourse opening), followed by presentation (0830 GMT).

UBI BANCA

Releases Q3 results, followed by conference call (1400 GMT).

WIND TRE

Mobile operator releases Q3 results, followed by conference call (1300 GMT).

GAROFALO HEALTHCARE

The healthcare group set an initial public offering price of 3.34 euros, adding demand was three times offer.

Board meetings on Q3 results: ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI (press release on Nov. 8), BANCA MEDIOLANUM (0900 GMT) followed by conference call (1500 GMT), BANCO BPM followed by conference call (1730 GMT), BREMBO (0830 GMT), BUZZI UNICEM, CNH INDUSTRIAL followed by conference call (1430 GMT), DIASORIN , POSTE ITALIANE (press release on Nov. 8), UNICREDIT (press release on Nov. 8), BANCA FARMAFACTORING followed by conference call, BANCO DI SARDEGNA, CULTI MILANO, IGD, INTERPUMP GROUP, IREN followed by conference call (1600 GMT), MAIRE TECNIMONT, TOD’S (sales), VALSOIA.

Ordinary and extraordinary shareholders’ meetings: K.R. ENERGY (1000 GMT), TECNOINVESTIMENTI (1030 GMT).

