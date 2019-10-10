Italy - Factors to watch on Oct. 10

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases industrial output August data (0800 GMT).

DEBT

Italy raised $7 billion on Wednesday with its first U.S. dollar bond in nearly a decade, a move that helps to diversify funding sources for the world’s third-biggest public debtor.

Treasury sells 6.0 billion euros 12-month BOT bills. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

ATLANTIA

Italy’s 5-Star Movement, part of the ruling coalition with left-wing Democratic Party, repeated on Wednesday that Benetton-led group Atlantia should be stripped of its motorway concession following a deadly bridge collapse in Genoa.

(*) Standard Ethics on Thursday said it had downgraded Atlantia to ‘E-‘ from ‘E’ following the Morandi bridge collapse and related ongoing judicial investigations.

German carrier Lufthansa has written to Italy’s industry ministry and Italian railways Ferrovie dello Stato to say it is still interested in struggling airline Alitalia, an Italian source said on Wednesday. A spokesman for Lufthansa said the carrier would be interested in Alitalia only once restructured, adding Lufthansa could imagine a commercial partnership with the Italian airline.

MEDIOBANCA, ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI

Italian motorway magnate Beniamino Gavio has bought 350,000 Mediobanca shares via his Aurelia holding company, slightly raising his stake in the Milanese merchant bank to 0.7%, MF reported.

(*) Mediobanca two years ago assessed in depth a plan to place its Generali stake in a sub-holding company of which it would control 51% leaving the rest to other investors, Il Sole 24 Ore reported, adding the plan may suit Leonardo Del Vecchio, who is calling for Mediobanca to rely less on Generali after acquiring a 7% stake. Several newspapers quoted a source close to Del Vecchio’s holding company Delfin as saying he was not considering a spin-off of the General stake from Mediobanca.

SALINI IMPREGILO

A joint-venture led by Italy’s biggest builder has won a 388 million euro contract with Norway’s Bane NOR to upgrade a 13.6 km railway line south of Oslo, the company said on Thursday. Salini owns 51% of the JV with domestic rival Pizzarotti. Works to be completed by end-2022 include building a double-track line, two bridges, three tunnels and a train station.

ITALIAN INDEPENDENT

The sunglass company founded by Agnelli scion Lapo Elkann, said on Thursday Chief Executuive Mario Pietribiasi had resigned, adding the group had already identified his successor and would unveil his name in due time.

IPOs

Italian biotechnology company Arterra Bioscience said on Wednesday it had filed a request to list on the Milan bourse’s AIM segment. The group has priced shares in the IPO at between 2.40 and 3.19 euros per share.

DIARY

Rome, Italy’s lower house discusses the government’s new economic and fiscal targets that will underpin 2020 budget.

Rome, Italian President Sergio Mattarella and Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi attend Eni Award ceremony (0900 GMT)

Rome, “Global ESG Conference” with Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, Industry Minister Stefano Patuanelli, Snam Chairman Luca Dal Fabbro and CEO Marco Alvera, environment ARERA President Stefano Besseghini, IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol (0700 GMT).

Rome, Cabinet meeting (1430 GMT)

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................