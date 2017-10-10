Italy - Factors to watch on Oct. 10

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases August industrial output (0800 GMT).

Bank of Italy releases August data on bank lending and domestic government bond holdings at Italy-based banks.

COMPANIES

INTESA SANPAOLO

The bank is offering 150 million shares of Intesa Sanpaolo which it acquired from Compagnia Di San Paolo‍​, the bookrunner said. The shares are 0.95 percent of capital.

CEO Carlo Messina holds news conference in Vicenza (1400 GMT).

ENI

Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi said on Monday he saw no risk of a halt to production at the company’s Val d‘Agri site in southern Italy. He said Eni had acquired data for carrying out studies to see if Crete may be of interest. And he also said the group still needed to start drilling in Cyprus.

The company said the sale of a 30 percent stake in its Zohr field in Egypt to Russia’s Rosneft for $1.125 billion had been completed. It said the company had sold assets worth more than $9 billion in the last 4 years.

TELECOM ITALIA

Italy’s Industry minister Carlo Calenda said the government would assess whether there were grounds for applying special “golden powers” over Telecom Italia’s submarine cable unit Sparkle, adding he believed there were.

FIAT CHRYSLER

The Brazilian auto market should grow 40 percent in the next four years as Latin America’s largest economy emerges from its deepest recession in a century, the new head of Volkswagen in Brazil said on Monday.

BANCA CARIGE

Main shareholder Malacalza Investimenti said it had told Fondazione Cassa di Risparmio di Genova e Imperia it did not intend to renew the shareholder pact at the next expiry date. So the effects of the pact will cease on May 8, 2018.

Milan Stock Exchange ends “Star Conference” in London.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................