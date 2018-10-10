Italy - Factors to watch on Oct. 10

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

POLITICS

Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini attends ceremony for 40th anniversary of NOCS unit of Italian Police in Rome (0900 GMT).

Defence Minister Elsabetta Trenta speaks before the Parliamentary Committee for the Security of the Republic COPASIR (0900 GMT).

ECONOMY

Economic and finance document update Nadef expected to be presented to the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate.

ISTAT releases August industrial output data (0800 GMT).

Bank of Italy releases August data on bank lending and domestic government bond holdings at Italy-based banks.

Italian European Affairs Minister Paolo Savona said on Tuesday the government could change its expansionary 2019 budget plan if market pressure on Italy intensifies too much, Ansa news agency reported.

DEBT

Treasury sells 6.0 billion euros 12-month BOT bills. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

For Italy’s sovereign debt the timing could hardly be worse: A budget standoff with Brussels is driving the country’s bond yields to new peaks, just as two credit agencies are weighing whether to cut their ratings to within one notch of ‘junk’.

BANKS

European banking supervisors have stepped up their monitoring of liquidity levels at Italian banks after a sharp increase in the country’s government bond yields, although there is no cause for alarm, a senior EU source said on Tuesday.

CARIGE

The newly-appointed managers of ailing Italian lender Banca Carige are set to meet with European Central Bank supervisors on Wednesday, two sources familiar with the matter said.

CERVED

The company said CEO Marco Nespolo has handed in his resignation and Executive Deputy Chairman Gianandrea De Bernardis was given all his powers effective immediately.

ANSALDO STS

The company said on Monday it was awarded a major railway signalling project in Malaysia.

EDISON, SAIPEM

Russia’s Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Tuesday he had agreed with Italy’s Edison and Greece’s state-controlled gas company DEPA to continue work on a pipeline project to ship Russian natural gas into Europe.

Novak also said that the Turkish Stream Project was on track for first commercial gas at the end of next year. Gas from the new Nord Stream II pipeline meanwhile would also arrive at that time and the project will continue even if new sanctions were imposed, he added.

BANCA GENERALI

The company said net inflows in September amounted to 310 million euros.

ENI

CEO Claudio Descalzi attends ‘Energy Transition Summit’ on “Driving Energy for Inclusive Prosperity” in Milan (0700 GMT) and on “Energy as a Bridge through the Mediterranean Region” (1545 GMT).

TERNA

CEO Luigi Ferraris attends conference on “Energy as a Bridge through the Mediterranean Region” in Milan (1545 GMT).

PIERREL

Board meeting on results up to Sept. 30, 2018.

M&A, EDIZIONE

Edizione, the holding company of Italy’s Benetton family, said on Tuesday it had sold 20 percent of an investment vehicle through which it holds 29.9 percent of Spanish tower group Cellnex to a unit of Singapore’s sovereign fund GIC.

