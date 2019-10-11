Italy - Factors to watch on Oct. 11

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

London Stock Exchange has given assurances to Italy that it plans to continue investing in its Italian trading platforms and does not intend to move them out of the country, a Bank of Italy source told Reuters on Thursday.

Treasury sells 2.25-2.75 billion euros 0.05% BTP bonds due Jan. 15, 2023; 1.75-2.25 billion euros 2.10% BTP bond due July 15, 2026; 1.0-1.5 billion euros following two BTP bonds: 3.10% due March 1, 2040 and 3.85% due Sept. 1, 2049. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

MEDIOBANCA

Leonardo Del Vecchio plans to lift its stake in the Italian bank above 10%, the Financial Times said on Thursday, after the eyewear tycoon last month snapped up a 7% stake.

SNAM

Italy’s gas grid group is planning to inject more hydrogen into its gas pipeline network and will be able to count on the backing of Rome as the new government rolls out its new climate package.

IPO - FERRETTI

The Italian yacht maker said on Thursday it had postponed the deadline for its initial public offering (IPO) to Oct. 15, with the first day of trading now expected on October 21. Two sources close to the matter told Reuters the share sale had seen weak demand.

MOLECULAR MEDICINE

The biotech company said it decided to withdraw for commercial reasons the Conditional Marketing Authorisation of Zalmoxis treatment.

VINCENZO ZUCCHI GROUP

Saving shares last trading day.

Milan, Cattolica University gives honorary Economics degree to ECB President Mario Draghi (0930 GMT); followed by Draghi speech.

Milan, Moody’s Milan Banking Conference ON “Mounting Risks in the Age of Transformation” with Banco BPM CEO Giuseppe Castagna, Bank of Italy representative Alessio De Vincenzo (0700 GMT).

Milan, Assiom Forex starts XVII PANEuropean Banking Meeting’s conference on “Action Plan 2019 for a sustainable and responsible union of capital markets” (1300 GMT); ends on Oct. 12. Expected attendees include European Commission representative Mario Nava.

