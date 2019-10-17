Italy - Factors to watch on Oct. 17

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

POLITICS

Italian President Sergio Mattarella told U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday that he hoped they could cooperate on trade issues and avoid retaliatory tariffs.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases August foreign trade data (0800 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury buys back the following bonds: 4.5% BTP nominal bonds due Feb. 1, 2020; CTZ zero-coupon bonds due March 30, 2020; BTP Italia inflation-linked bonds due April 23, 2020; CCTeu floating-rate bonds due Dec. 15, 2020.

FIAT CHRYSLER

The Italian-American car maker faces a $79 million U.S. civil penalty for failing to meet 2017 fuel economy requirements, the company confirmed on Wednesday, adding that the payment is not expected to have a material impact on its business.

(*) ALITALIA, ATLANTIA

The Italian government is set to give a new bridge loan worth 350 million euros to troubled carrier Alitalia to keep it afloat until a rescue plan is finalised, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

Atlantia, which is partnering with state railways Ferrovie dello Stato in rescue efforts for the airline, called for a deeper involvement of Lufthansa in a letter to Alitalia special administrators saying CCO Harry Hohmeister had confirmed in an Oct. 14 meeting the Germany carrier would consider an equity investment in Alitalia, Il Messaggero said.

(*) ATLANTIA

Italy’s government will decide on a possible revocation of Atlantia’s motorway concession in a few weeks after concluding a probe into the deadly collapse of a bridge operated by the infrastructure group, the country’s transport minister said in an interview with Corriere della Sera.

(*) MEDIOBANCA

New investor Leonardo Del Vecchio has hired JPMorgan as an adviser to study possible solutions to increase the bank’s value, la Repubblica said. Del Vecchio has had a “positive” meeting with Bank of Italy on the possibility of increasing its 7% stake in Mediobanca but he is yet to contact the ECB to seek authorisation to go above 10%, the paper added.

BANCA FARMAFACTORING

The Italian bank specialised in factoring receivables from public administration bodies said on Wednesday it had successfully completed the placement of a new unsecured senior preferred bond for a total amount of 300 million euros at a fixed rate of 1.75% maturing on May 23, 2023.

EDISON

The Italian energy group, owned by France’s EDF, has signed agreements to start work on the IGB pipeline connecting Greece and Bulgaria, the company said on Wednesday.

BANCA INTERMOBILIARE

The Italian private bank submitted a proposal to increase its share capital up to 100 million euros after posting a loss of 22.7 million euros as of Aug. 31, 2019, the company said in a statement. Shareholders will vote on the right issue in a extraordinary meeting scheduled on November 22.

(*) RCS

Arbitration proceedings launched about a year ago in Milan by the Italian publisher to challenge the 2013 sale of real estate assets to U.S. fund Blackstone could be concluded by the end of the year, Il Sole 24 Ore reported citing legal sources.

The second hearing will be held on Monday.

(*) CATTOLICA ASSICURAZIONE

Some shareholders want to call an extraordinary shareholder meeting to change some governance rules to introduce age, mandate and pay limits for board members, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

(*) DEA CAPITAL

The investment company is ready to launch a new private equity fund focused on food, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

RCF GROUP

IPO ends.

DIARY

Rome, forum on Italian energy transition ends; attendees include Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte (0700 GMT), Deputy Economy Minister Laura Castelli (1030 GMT).

Rome, Deputy Economy Minister Antonio Misiani attends conference on “Tax policy decisions for 2019. Impacts and assessments” (1230 GMT).

Milan, ‘Insurance Day 2019’ with Italian Insurance Supervisor IVASS President Fabio Panetta, insurers’ association ANIA President and Poste Italiane Chairwoman Maria Bianca Farina, Cattolica Assicurazioni CEO Alberto Minali (0700 GMT).

Milan, AIFI-Italian Institutional Investors in Risk Capital association presents private debt sector H1 results (0815 GMT).

