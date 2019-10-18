Italy - Factors to watch on Oct. 18

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

DEBT

Treasury sets minimum annual real coupon on new eight-year inflation-linked ‘BTP Italia’ bond to be launched next week.

TELECOM ITALIA (TIM), ENEL

The company’s appointment committee will meet on Friday to evaluate candidates for the role of chairman of the Italian phone group. Former Bank of Italy director general Salvatore Rossi is the front-runner to succeed Fulvio Conti, who stepped down last month, a source said.

Talks between TIM and rival Open Fiber over a possible tie-up have started to pick up again, MF reported.

(*) ENI

There is no future for companies that work only in oil and gas in the medium- to long-term, the head of Italian major Eni said on Friday.

ATLANTIA, ALITALIA

The Italian government has told the advisers of Delta the deal for Alitalia requires the US airline taking a 15% stake in the flagship carrier, La Repubblica said. The paper also said Lufthansa’s renewed interest in a deal would involve job cuts at Alitalia of around 2,500, more or less the same as thos envisioned by Delta.

The idea of Lufthansa being involved in the Alitalia rescue plan cannot be pursued since it would require too much time, Il Messaggero said. The paper said the airline’s commissioners will not ask for any extension in talks but just a fast solution to the rescue.

(*) FIAT CHRYSLER

As Industry Minister Stefano Patuanelli gets ready to meet with sector’s associations and trade unions on the automotive industry on Friday, Corriere della Sera says employers’ federation Confindustria wants 2 billion euros invested in the sector by 2021.

(*) BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Blackstone is in pole position for real estate assets being sold by Monte Paschi and is ready to make a very competitive binding offer, MF said. Offers are expected by Nov. 18, the paper said. (*) BANCA POPOLARE DI SONDRIO

The acquisition of Farbanca, bought by Sondrio earlier this year, is proving to be more complex than expected, MF said.

PININFARINA

Italian car designer Pininfarina shares ended 6.5% higher on Thursday after ANSA news agency reported the company struck a deal with Chinese group Evergrande for the design of a series of electric vehicles. (*) Corriere della Sera cited Evergrande CEO Hui Kayan as saying the two sides would explore a possible expansion of their cooperation in the future.

UBI

A shareholder group including some local wealthy families in UBI’s Lombardy region increased its combined stake in the lender to 17.8%, a statement said on Thursday, adding the Beretta family had joined the pact with its 1% holding.

A2A

Italian regional utility A2A said on Thursday it had signed an agreement to asses a potential tie-up with local peer Ambiente Energia Brianza (AEB).

LEONARDO, THALES

French company Thales, which builds satellites through Thales Alenia Space, a joint venture with Italy’s Leonardo , cut its 2019 revenue growth forecast on Thursday due mainly to slow sales of commercial satellites and production delays with an Australian military vehicle project.

ANIMA HOLDING

Italian asset manager Anima Holding said on Thursday it had sold a 7-year senior unsecured bond for 300 million euros. The bond was placed at 99.459 price and will pay an annual fixed interest rate of 1.75%. The company also agreed a 5-year credit facility worth 300 million euros. It will use both instruments to repay outstanding debt.

IERVOLINO ENTERTAINMENT

The film production company said on Thursday it had signed a contract with a unit of Paradox Studio to produce up to 500 episodes of a web series dubbed ‘The Puffins’. The agreement could generate revenues equal to 600.000 dollars per episode, Iervolino said.

IPO

Italy’s Ferretti plans to bring on board a European private investor after abandoning a planned stock market flotation, the yacht maker’s chief executive said on Thursday.

Italian professional audio equipment maker RCF has put on hold a plan to list its shares on the Milan bourse, the company said on Thursday, citing unfavourable market conditions.

Italian food group and IPO candidate Newlat is confident its stock offering will go ahead successfully despite two share sales by Italian groups being pulled on Thursday, its chairman said.

DIARY

Rome, Industry Minister Stefano Patuanelli meets with sector’s associations and trade unions on automotive (1400 GMT).

Capri, employers’ association Confindustria starts annual conference (1250 GMT); ends on Oct. 19.

Verona, ‘Fondazione Nord Est’ presents survey with Cariverona banking foundation President Alessandro Mazzucco, Fincantieri CEO Giuseppe Bono (0800 GMT).

