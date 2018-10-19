Italy - Factors to watch on Oct. 19

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

POLITICS

Capri, employers’ association Confindustria starts annual conference on “United, the Europe that We Are”; ends on Oct. 20. Expected attendees include Invitalia CEO Domenico Arcuri, Banca Mediolanum Chairman Ennio Doris, Salini impregilo CEO Pietro Salini, Economy Minister Giuseppe Tria (1230 GMT).

Cernobbio, Italy’s biggest farmers lobby Coldiretti starts annual forum on agriculture and eating (0700 GMT); ends on Oct. 20.

ECONOMY

European Commissioner for Economic Affairs Pierre Moscovici holds news conference in Rome (1315 GMT).

Italy’s planned budget plan does not pose a “Greek-like” threat to European Union financial stability, the bloc’s financial services chief said on Thursday.

Italy’s 2019 budget draft is in serious breach of EU budget rules, the European Commission told Rome on Thursday, in a step that prepares the ground for what would be an unprecedented rejection of a member state’s fiscal plan.

Italy’s Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Thursday its deviation from EU fiscal targets was “not large”, as the European Commission warned of “particularly serious non-compliance” in its draft budget for next year.

SALINI IMPREGILO, ASTALDI

Italian construction company Salini Impregilo is looking at the assets of troubled builder Astaldi but any eventual deal must happen soon, a source close to the company said.

GENERALI

Italian entrepreneur Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone has rounded his stake in the insurer to around 4.45 percent while Delfin, the holding company of Leonardo Del Vecchio has increased his stake to around 3.3 percent, regulatory filings showed on Thursday.

PIOVAN

Expected to debut on STAR segment of Italian Stock Exchange.

BRUNELLO CUCINELLI

President Brunello Cucinelli expected to attend a conference on cooperative work (0730 GMT).

BB BIOTECH

Board meeting on Q3 results.

BIALETTI

Board meeting on H1 results.

UBI BANCA

Ordinary and extraordinary shareholders’ meetings (0730 GMT).

