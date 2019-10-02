Italy - Factors to watch on Oct. 2

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

ECONOMY

Italy’s state sector budget deficit rose last month by 2.7 billion euros year-on-year to 22.6 billion ($24.7 billion), due to higher pension payments and generally higher spending in the face of flat revenues, the Treasury said.

ATLANTIA

Italian prosecutors have widened an inquiry into suspected safety breaches at subsidiaries of Atlantia to include more employees and viaducts than they identified last month, two sources close to the investigation told Reuters.

CNH INDUSTRIAL

Italian industrial vehicle maker plans to invest 60 million euros ($65 million) and cut about 330 jobs in an overhaul of Italian plants in its construction and engine businesses, a spokesman said on Tuesday.

FCA

Sales of new cars bounced back in Italy in September, leading Fiat Chrysler to post a 10.9% year-on-year increase after an extremely weak August, Reuters calculations based on transport ministry data showed on Tuesday.

UNICREDIT

Italy’s biggest bank is set to announce a 5 billion euro ($5.5 billion) sale of non-performing home mortgages next month, two sources familiar with the matter said.

ENEL

Italy’s biggest utility said on Tuesday its Russian unit had received first two instalments of 236 million euros from sale of Reftinskaya coal plant.

MEDIASET

First hearing in Spain on a appeal by Vivendi against Mediaset Espana merger resolution with Mediaset in a Dutch law holding MediaForEurope.

ITALIAONLINE

Extraordinary shareholder meeting on conversion of saving shares into ordinary shares (1300 GMT).

