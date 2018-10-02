Italy - Factors to watch on Oct. 2

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

POLITICS

Italy’s Finance Minister said on Monday that many European Union states have failed over the years to respect EU fiscal rules, but added that this does not mean that rules should be breached.

The European Union’s executive head, Jean-Claude Juncker, on Monday warned Italy against going ahead with its proposed 2019 budget, which the bloc has criticised as too lax.

The European Commission will try to convince the Italian government to change its fiscal targets, the European Commission’s Economic Commissioner said on Monday, after euro zone partners raised concerns about Rome’s expansionary plans.

Rome, Foreign Affairs Minister Enzo Moavero Milanesi speaks before Senate on Libya (1500 GMT).

FIAT CHRYSLER

Italian car sales fell 25.37 percent year-on-year to 124,976 vehicles in September, the transport ministry said on Monday, as a change towards tougher emissions tests weighed on sales.

TELECOM ITALIA

Bids on the 13th day of Italy’s 5G spectrum auction reached an overall 6.2 billion euros.

LUXOTTICA

Luxottica said it had completed the tie-up with Essilor.

ASTALDI

Italy’s market watchdog Consob banned short selling of Astaldi shares on Tuesday.

SAIPEM

Saipem said Stefano Cavacini was to be CFO as of Nov. 15.

CREDITO VALTELLINESE

Morgan Stanley has cut its potential stake in Creval to 0.376 percent from a previous aggregate 6.962 percent.

