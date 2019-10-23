Italy - Factors to watch on Oct. 23

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

POLITICS

Rome, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte speaks before COPASIR, the Parliamentary Committee for the Security of the Republic, on Russiagate (1300 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury sets annual real coupon on new eight-year inflation-linked ‘BTP Italia’ bond ahead of offer reserved to institutional investors (morning only).

The Treasury sold 2.99 billion euros of its latest ‘BTP Italia’ bond to small savers in a two-day offering which ended on Tuesday, bourse data showed.

The Treasury said on Tuesday it would offer up to 3 billion euros in a new November 2021 zero-coupon bond at auction on Friday. The Treasury cancelled a scheduled sale of inflation-linked bonds after this week’s offering of its latest ‘BTP Italia’ retail linker.

FIAT CHRYSLER

The Italian American auto maker said on Tuesday it would build a new battery assembly complex in its Mirafiori plant in Turin, with an initial investment of around 50 million euros. .

ATLANTIA

The Italian infrastructure group Atlantia will hand monitoring and safety checks of its Italian motorway network to an outside company after the deadly collapse of a bridge operated by its toll-road unit, the subsidiary said on Tuesday.

ESSILORLUXOITTICA

The eyewear maker renewed an exclusive licence accord with Chanel for five years, the two companies said on Tuesday. The accord could be extended by a further three years.

SNAM

Ordinary and extraordinary shareholders’ meetings (0800 GMT).

SAIPEM

Board meeting on Q3 results (press release on Oct. 24).

STMICROELECTRONICS

Board meeting on Q3 results (press release on Oct. 24).

TECHNOGYM

Board meeting on Q3 results (revenues).

TISCALI

The telecoms operator issued 197.9 million shares following the conversion of 19 bonds, subscribed for 1.9 million euros.

DIARY

Rome, IFEL holds annual conference with Region Affairs Minister Francesco Boccia, Economy deputy ministers Laura Castelli and Antonio Misiani (0700 GMT).

Rome, conference on “Pact for research” with Chamber of Deputies Speaker Roberto Fico, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri, Education and University Minister Lorenzo Fioramonti (0730 GMT).

Rome, Infrastructure and Transport Minister Paola De Micheli due to speak before Senate Public Works Committee (1030 GMT).

Rome, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte speaks before the Parliamentary Committee for the Security of the Republic, on Russiagate (1230 GMT).

Rome, Industry Minister Antonio Patuanelli attends conference on Dante Aligheri (1500 GMT).

PM Giuseppe Conte meets Police unions (1530 GMT) and firefighters unions (1630 GMT).

Orvieto/Terni, Economy Minister Gualtieri campaigning for Umbria regional elections.

Milan, ASSINTEL presents “2020 Report” on ICT and digital market in Italy (0800 GMT).

Milan Stock Exchange ends “STAR Conference” in London.

