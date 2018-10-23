Italy - Factors to watch on Oct. 23

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

POLITICS

Eurogroup head Mario Centeno said on Monday the latest messages from Rome and the European Commission over Italy’s 2019 budget are “very positive” and he expects agreement to be reached on the blueprint.

The right-wing League has won control of the northern Italian province of Trento, ousting the centre-left coalitions that have ruled for decades, in the latest breakthrough by the anti-immigrant party.

ECONOMY

Bank of Italy holds conference on “Cost of Crime and Business Protection” with Director Giuseppe Sopranzetti, Banco BPM CEO Giuseppe Castagna in Milan (1300 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury announces sale of CTZ and BTPei bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Oct. 26.

ATLANTIA, AUTOGRILL

Gilberto Benetton, a co-founder of Italian clothing retailer United Colors of Benetton who masterminded the family empire’s diversification into construction, transport and catering, has died at the age of 77.

LUXOTTICA

Luxottica confirmed its outlook for the year as sales rose in the third quarter.

ITALY BANKS

Popolare di Bari and other regional banks, including Popolare di Puglia e Basilicata, are close to receiving the assessment of credit rating agencies on a deal to offload 1.6 billion euros in bad loans, a source familiar with the transaction said.

Milan Stock Exchange starts “Star Conference” in London, ends on Oct. 24.

PIRELLI & C

Executive Deputy Chairman and CEO Marco Tronchetti Provera attends news conference to present an art exhibition in Milan (0800 GMT).

BANCA CARIGE

Board meeting.

SAIPEM

Board meeting on Q3 results (press release on Oct. 24).

STMICROELECTRONICS

Board meeting on Q3 results (press release on Oct. 24).

DANIELI & C

Presents FY results (1500 GMT).

PIAGGIO

Board meeting on Q3 results, followed by conference call (1230 GMT).

ZEPHYRO

Delisted from AIM segment as of Tuesday.

