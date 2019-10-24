Italy - Factors to watch on Oct. 24

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

DEBT

Italy raised 6.75 billion euros ($7.5 billion) with its latest inflation-linked bond aimed at small savers, meeting stronger demand compared with a year ago, when the previous issue flopped amid political turmoil.

Treasury announces sale of six-month BOT bills, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Oct. 29.

UNICREDIT

Credit agency Moody’s has affirmed bank’s ratings saying the lender could withstand a weaker operating environment in its core German market.

SALINI IMPREGILO

The CEO of Italy’s biggest builder said on Wednesday contracts won or being finalised in the firs t nine months of year exceeded 6.9 billion euros, more than double the amount in the same period of last year.

ATLANTIA

Credit agency Moody’s has extended its review for a possibile downgrade on the parent company and its units Autostrade per l’Italia and Aeroporti di Roma’s ratings due to persisting uncertainty following the collapse of a bridge in Genoa last year.

MEDIOBANCA

Releases on Q1 results, followed by conference call (1200 GMT).

SAIPEM

Releases Q3 results, followed by conference call with analysts (0700 GMT) and with journalists (0900 GMT).

STMICROELECTRONICS

Releases Q3 results (before European bourses openings); followed by conference call (0730 GMT).

ENI

Board meeting on Q3 results (press release on Oct. 25).

MONCLER

Releases Q3 results, followed by conference call (1645 GMT).

MAIRE TECNIMONT

Board meeting on Q3 results.

JUVENTUS

Ordinary and extraordinary shareholders’ meetings (0800 GMT).

ASTM, SIAS

The Italian motorway operators said on Wednesday they have signed an agreement with Mattioda Group to buy its stakes in the motorway license companies ATIVA and SITAF for a total of 102.5 million euros.

ALITALIA

Italy’s industry ministry has extended to Nov. 21 the deadline to present a binding bid for troubled carrier, it said on Wednesday.

CASTA DIVA GROUP

Ends capital increase.

NEWLAT FOOD

Italian food group Newlat Food IPO ends.

VISIBILIA EDITORE

Ends capital increase.

DIARY

Verona, XII economic eurasiatic forum “Business Connecting Eurasia Dialogue - From the Atlantic to the Pacific” starts (0700 GMT); ends on Oct. 25. Expected attendees include Italian state broadcaster RAI Chairman Marcello Foa, Rosneft Chairman and CEO Igor Sechin, Banca Intesa Russian unit Chairman Antonio Fallico, Eni Chairwoman Emma Marcegaglia, European Commission representative Mattia Pellegrini, Russian industrialists body President Aleksandre Shokhin, Gazprom Management Committee Deputy Chairwoman Elena Burmistrova, Alstom Russian unit Chairman Philippe Pegorier, Turin Mayor Chiara Appendino.

Rome, Education Ministry and Telecom Italia (TIM) hold news conference to present project to drive school digitalisation, with Education Minister Lorenzo Fioramonti, TIM CEO Luigi Gubitosi (1330 GMT).

Modena, BPER Banca CEO Alessandro Vandelli attends conference on “Transformation Capital: from Private Equity to Positive Equity” (0730 GMT).

Rome, A2A CEO Valerio Camerano attends event on “The new frontier for companies” (0730 GMT).

Milan, Saipem Chairman Francesco Caio attends “Cogito AI Day” (0730 GMT).

Milan, Iren holds annual forum with Chairman Renato Boero, CEO Massimiliano Bianco (0800 GMT).

Milan, Coima RES holds annual institutional forum, CEO Manfredi Catella delivers opening and closing remarks (0800 GMT).

Rome, Huawei holds inauguration ceremony of new offices with Italian unit CEO Thomas Miao (0900 GMT).

