Italy - Factors to watch on Oct. 24

POLITICS

Italian Cabinet Undersecretary Giancarlo Giorgetti, a senior figure in the League, said the government wanted to negotiate, discuss budget with EU.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Tuesday his government’s planned deficit hike in 2019 “won’t be touched at the moment”, even though the European Commission had rejected Italy’s draft budget proposal.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases September non-EU foreign trade data (0800 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury announces sale of 6-month BOT bills, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Oct. 29.

ITALY BANKS

Moody’s takes action on 12 Italian financial institutions following sovereign downgrade.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Italian state-owned lender Monte dei Paschi does not need to issue new Tier2 debt this year, two sources close to the matter said on Tuesday after the bank held a series of meetings with investors.

BANCO BPM

Banco BPM CEO said bad loan sale can go ahead despite rising government bond yields.

BANCA CARIGE

Carige said it expected to approve capital measures by November 12 and said it had hired UBS to advise on possible on tie-ups.

ENEL

Enel net production in first nine months rose 1.8 pct on year.

ENI, SNAM, TERNA, ITALGAS

Moody’s downgraded the ratings of Italian utilities and energy groups, including Eni, Snam, Italgas and Terna following its sovereign downgrade.

SAIPEM

Releases Q3 results, followed by conference call (0700 GMT).

FINCANTIERI

France and Italy moved closer towards a military shipbuildling alliance on Tuesday when state-controlled shipyards Naval Group and Fincantieri announced a 50-50 joint venture to bid for Franco-Italian warship projects and export to the world market.

TISCALI

Tiscali says talks with two shareholders for 15.6 million euro bond issue interrupted.

MONCLER

Board meeting on Q3 sales results (revenues) followed by conference call (1600 GMT).

STMICROELECTRONICS

Releases Q3 results, followed by conference call (0730 GMT).

BENI STABILI

Board meeting on Q3 sales results.

