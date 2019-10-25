Italy - Factors to watch on Oct. 25

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

ECONOMY

Ratings agency S&P Global reviews Italy’s sovereign debt ratings.

ISTAT releases September non-EU foreign trade data (0800 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury sells 2.5-3.0 billion euros new CTZ bonds due Nov. 29, 2021; BTPei bonds offer cancelled. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

Treasury announces sale of BTP and CCTeu bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Oct. 30.

ALITALIA, ATLANTIA

The Italian government has raised a six-month bridge loan for the struggling airline to 400 million euros from 350 million while negotiations for Alitalia’s rescue are continuing, according to a draft government decree seen by Reuters.

MONCLER

Revenues at the Italian luxury outerwear maker rose by 10% at constant exchange rates in the third quarter, slightly above market expectations, despite a sharp decline in Hong Kong due to months of protests.

ENI

Releases Q3 results (before bourse opening), followed by conference call (1000 GMT).

ORSERO

Ordinary and extraordinary shareholders’ meetings to approve project to list ordinary shares on main bourse segment (0730 GMT).

IPO

Italian food group Newlat completed its initial public offering on Thursday, setting an IPO price of 5.80 euros per share, at the low end of its indicative price range.

DIARY

Rome, Industry Minister Stefano Patuanelli meets trade unions on Arcelor Mittal.

Verona, XII economic eurasiatic forum “Business Connecting Eurasia Dialogue - From the Atlantic to the Pacific” ends (0700 GMT); expected attendees include Industry Minister Stefano Patuanelli, Russian banking association President Garegin Tosunyan, Puglia region Governor Michele Emiliano, ACRI and Compangia di San Paolo President Francesco Profumo, Maire Tecnimont Executive Chairman Fabrizio Di Amato, Banca Intesa Russian unit Chairman Antonio Fallico, Danieli Deputy Chairman Renato Pezzano.

Milan, Microsoft Italian unit CEO Silvia Candiani and Poste Italiane CEO Matteo Del Fante present project on digital transformation for small- and medium-sized companies (0930 GMT).

