Italy - Factors to watch on Oct. 25

POLITICS

Rome, Cabinet meeting

Economy Minister Giovanni Tria meets French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire in Rome.

DEBT

Italy’s Treasury said on Wednesday it would offer 6 billion euros in six-month bills on Oct. 29.

Treasury announces sale of BTP and CCTeu bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Oct. 30.

MONCLER

The Italian luxury outerwear maker Moncler on Wednesday gave an upbeat outlook for the current quarter after posting an 18 percent rise in nine-month sales.

Moncler’s Chief Corporate Officer Luciano Santel told an analyst call a consensus estimate of comparable-store sales of around 7 percent for the fourth quarter was “not easy but doable.”

Santel also ruled out any softening in Chinese demand at present.

MEDIOBANCA

Board meeting on Q1 results, followed by conference call (1230 GMT).

MOLMED

Ordinary and extraordinary shareholders’ meetings (0800 GMT).

Annual general meetings: ASSITECA (1300 GMT), JUVENTUS (0800 GMT), SPRINTITALY (0800 GMT).

Board meetings on Q3 results: ENI (press release on Oct. 26), AUTOSTRADE MERIDIONALI, EDISON, LU-VE, SAFE BAG, TECHNOGYM, WIIT .

