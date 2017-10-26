Italy - Factors to watch on Oct. 26

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

POLITICS

Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khurram Dastgir Khan informally speaks before Chamber of Deputies Foreign Affairs and Defence committees (0700 GMT).

The Italian government won all five confidence votes it had called in the upper house of parliament on Wednesday on a new electoral law that looks unlikely to produce a clear-cut result at national elections due by next May.

ECONOMY

Government Spending review Commissioner Yoram Gutgeld speaks before Federal Fiscal Committee on spending review (0600 GMT).

ISTAT releases October consumer and business confidence data (0800 GMT). (*) On Thursday Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni will propose the re-appointment of Ignazio Visco to the helm of the Bank of Italy, several newspapers reported.

DEBT

Treasury sells 0.750-1.250 billion euros BTPei bonds due May 15, 2028 and 2.5-3.0 billion euros new CTZ bonds due Oct. 30, 2019. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

COMPANIES

ATLANTIA

The CEO of Spain’s ACS said he did not consider Abertis telecoms assets “strategic” in its takeover offer. He said the takeover bid for Abertis was “flexible”, depending on the situation.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The state-controlled bank has a role to play in the consolidation of the banking sector, a top Italian Treasury official said on Wednesday.

(*) LUXOTTICA

The Australian antitrust authority said it did not oppose the proposed merger between Essilor International and Luxottica group.

(*) STMICROELECTRONICS

Franco-Italian chipmaker STMicroelectronics STM.PA reported third-quarter revenue and net profits that topped analysts’ forecasts as it raised its year-end outlook, saying it was enjoying broad-based growth across all of its business segments.

BANCO BPM

The ECB has authorised the bank to partially refund shares that withdrawal rights were exercised on after the merger between Banco Popolare and Banca Popolare di Milano.

MONCLER

Eurazeo said its subsidiary Ecip M SA sold 8.5 million Moncler‍​ shares at 24.48 euros per share.

(*) ALITALIA

Alitalia government-appointed commissioner Stefano Paleari told Il Sole 24 Ore he is not opposed to private equity firms, such as U.S.-based Cerberus, presenting bids to buy the Italian carrier.

(*) TELECOM ITALIA

The Italian government is expected to decide how to use the so-called golden power on the fixed-line network of Telecom Italia by mid-November, Il Sole 24 Ore reported.

IL SOLE 24 ORE

Italy’s top financial daily said its rights issue of 49.98 million euros will start on October 30 with shares offered at 34.82 percent discount to theoretical ex-right price.

FINCANTIERI

CEO Giuseppe Bono speaks before Chamber of Deputies Industry Committee (1230 GMT).

EDISON

Board meeting on Q3 results.

PIAGGIO

Board meeting on Q3 results.

RECORDATI

Board meeting on Q3 results, followed by conference call (1200 GMT).

WIIT

Board meeting on Q3 results.

COIMA RES

Founder and CEO Manfredi Catella attends conference on “Italian Real Estate Market Scenario” in Milan (0820 GMT).

AS ROMA

Annual and extraordinary shareholders’ meetings (1300 GMT).

ASSITECA

Annual general meeting (1600 GMT).

GIORGIO FEDON

Ordinary shareholders’ meeting (0930 GMT).

