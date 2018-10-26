Italy - Factors to watch on Oct. 26

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

ECONOMY

Rating agency S&P reviews sovereign debt rating on Italy.

Italy would need to secure a bailout from the European Union if it is to receive any help from the European Central Bank to bring down its borrowing costs on financial markets, the ECB’s President Mario Draghi said on Thursday.

If the spread between Italian and German bond yields rises and nobody intervenes then banks could be put in a difficult situation, European Affairs Minister Paolo Savona said on Thursday. Savona added it should be up to the European Central Bank (ECB) to intervene if a banking crisis were to arise.

DEBT

Treasury sells 2.5-3.0 billion euros new CTZ bonds due Nov. 27, 2020 and 0.5-1.0 billion euros BTPei bonds due May 15, 2028. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

Italy’s Treasury said on Thursday it would offer up to 5.5 billion euros ($6.25 billion) over three bonds at an auction on Oct. 30.

BANKS

The government is monitoring Italy’s banks and at the moment the situation is under control, Deputy Prime Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Thursday.

Italy’s banks are charging households and businesses more to borrow after a fall in the value of the country’s bonds, the first sign of a credit tightening that could disrupt the populist government’s economic revival plans.

ENI

Releases Q3 results (0530 GMT), followed by conference call (1000 GMT).

BANCO BPM

The company said that Alessandro Varaldo was appointed CEO of its private bank Banca Aletti.

ATLANTIA

Moody’s downgraded Atlantia’s rating to ‘Baa3’, maintains the company on review for a downgrade.

LUXOTTICA

Market regulator Consob has approved the offer document relating to the mandatory exchange offer launched by EssilorLuxottica for all ordinary shares of Luxottica not already owned by EssilorLuxottica, the company said on Thursday.

CIRCLE

Debuts on AIM segment.

Annual general meetings: DANIELI (1200 GMT), DIGITAL BROS (0700 GMT), SPRINTITALY (0800 GMT), S.S. LAZIO (1300 GMT).

IPO, DOMPE FARMACEUTICI

Family-owned Italian biopharmaceutical group Dompe Farmaceutici is considering a listing of its shares as it looks to focus more on its biotech business and treating specific diseases.

