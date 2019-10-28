Italy - Factors to watch on Oct. 28

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

POLITICS

The centre-left was set to lose control of Umbria on Sunday, according to an exit poll, in a regional vote that could revitalise far-right League leader Matteo Salvini.

ECONOMY

S&P Global confirmed Italy’s sovereign rating at BBB and mantained a negative outlook, the agency said on Friday [, citing a stagnant growth as the main risk for the country’s creditworthness..

S&P added that the new government’s budget draft balances the need for supporting the economy against Italy’s limited fiscal space.

While the government fiscal targets included in the budgetary draft are demeed credible, the rating agency said that growth projections are “somewhat optimistic”.

S&P sees Italy’s economy expanding at 0.4% rate next year, below the government target of 0.6%.

DEBT

Italy’s Treasury said on Friday it would offer up to 6.25 billion euro in three long-term government bonds at an auction on October 30.

MEDIOBANCA

Italian billionaire Leonardo Del Vecchio slightly raised his stake in the investmennt bank to around 7.5%, ahead of the annual shareholder meeting to be held on Monday, two sources close to the matter told Reuters.

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

The Italian-American carmaker said on Friday it is recalling 108,000 Ram 1500 diesel-powered pickup trucks in the United States for coolant leaks tied to reports of some fires and four minor injuries.

IPO - NEWLAT

Italy’s businessman Carlo De Benedetti, former owner of pasta maker Buitoni, has invested 0.5 million euros in the Italian food group that completed its initial public offering last Thursday, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Saturday. Other investors were asset manager Algebris, Allianz Global Investors, Fideuram, Eurizon, Mediolanum and Arca. Newlat will debut in Milan on Oct. 29.

EURIZON The asset management company of Italian bank Intesa SanPaolo said on Saturday it had started a partnership with Oval Money, an Italian-English fintech startup active in the savings and digital payment services, in which it has made a direct minority investment.

DIARY

Perugia, Matteo Salvini, leader of the far-right League party, holds a press conference (1000 GMT)

Rome, Poste Italiane holds meeting with small town mayors, with Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri; Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte expected to attend (0830 GMT).

Marina di Ravenna, Eni presents “ISWEC-Inertial Sea Energy Converter” with CEO Claudio Descalzi, state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti CEO Fabrizio Palermo, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte (1630 GMT).

Telecom Italia (TIM) presents digital education project for Italy with TIM CEO Luigi Gubitosi (1200 GMT).

