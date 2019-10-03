Italy - Factors to watch on Oct. 3

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

ECONOMY

IHS Markit releases September service Pmi data (0745 GMT)

DEBT

Foreign investors have bought more than two thirds of a new 10-year inflation-linked bond Italy’s Treasury sold on Wednesday for 4 billion euros ($4.4 billion), according to a lead manager for the deal.

(*) MEDIOBANCA

Italian billionaire Leonardo Del Vecchio, who recently bought nearly 7% of Mediobanca, is considering asking the European Central Bank permission to raise its stake above 10%, Il Sole 24 Ore reported.

UBI BANCA, BANCO BPM, BANCA MPS , BPER BANCA

Italy’s UBI Banca should look at possible merger opportunities with other mid-sized banks such as Monte dei Paschi, BPER Banca and Banco BPM, its biggest shareholder said on Wednesday.

(*) ATLANTIA

The Italian infrastructure group has put on ice the sale of its Telepass unit, Il Sole 24 Ore wrote, adding that private equity firm Apax Partners had decided not to bid for Atlantia’s electronic payment business while Partners Group and Warburg remained interested in the deal.

SNAM

The Italian gas infrastructure group announced on Wednesday the renewal of its EMTN Programme increasing the maximum total value to 11 from 10 billion euros.

MEDIASET

Hearing in Spain on an appeal by Vivendi against a plan to merge Mediaset’s Spanish unit Mediaset Espana with its Italian parent company under a Dutch holding company structure called MediaForEurope.

BANCA IFIS

The Italian bad loan specialist and Elliott-owned Credito Fondiario said on Wednesday they had agreed to extend talks over a possible debt recovery partnership to Oct. 31.

BANCA FARMAFACTORING

Moody’s assigned a long-term issuer rating of ‘Ba1’ with a positive outlook to the Italian factoring specialist, the credit agency said in a statement.

(*) ALITALIA (not listed), ATLANTIA

Italian infrastructure group Atlantia has asked the country’s industry ministry to radically revise the rescue plan for Alitalia if negotiations to salvage the ailing carrier are to go on, a source familiar with the matter said.

DIARY

Rome, Cabinet meeting (1430 GMT).

Milan, employers’ association Lombardy region body Assolombarda holds general assembly public session with Italian President Sergio Mattarella, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte (0830 GMT); followed by news conference (1000 GMT).

Rome, Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco gives speech at La Sapienza University’s commemoration ceremony for economist Paolo Baffi (0830 GMT).

Milan, Italian banking association ABI starts “Funding & Capital Markets Forum” (0730 GMT); ends on Oct. 4. Expected attendees include Intesa Sanpaolo CFO Stefano Del Punta, state agency Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) representative Fabio Massoli, Bank of Italy representative Aldo Stanziale, UniCredit Head of Secured Funding Luciano Chiarelli.

Rome, news conference and preview of exhibitions dedicated to Leonardo with Intesa Sanpaolo Chairman Gian Maria Gros-Pietro (0830 GMT)

Rome, Enel CFO Alberto De Paoli attends conference on sustainability (0730 GMT)

Milan, news conference to sign strategic and commercial partnership between Assicurazioni Generali’s Italian unit and FCA Group with Generali Italian unit CEO Marco Sesana, FCA EMEA COO Pietro Gorlier (0900 GMT).

Rome, Huawei Italian unit CEO Thomas Miao attends “Smart City Tour” (1130 GMT).

