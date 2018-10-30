Italy - Factors to watch on Oct. 30

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

POLITICS

If two pillars of the Italian government’s 2019 budget prove less costly than envisaged, the savings may be used to reduce the budget deficit, a government source said, a message that may be welcomed by the European Commission.

Deputy Prime Minister and Industry and Labour Minister Luigi Di Maio speaks before the Parliamentary Committee for the Security of the Republic COPASIR (0800 GMT).

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases preliminary Q3 GDP data (0900 GMT) and October consumer and business confidence data (1000 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury sells 0.5-1.0 billion euros CCTeu bonds due Sept. 15, 2025; 1.5-2.0 billion euros 2.45 percent BTP bonds due Oct. 1, 2023; 2.0-2.5 billion euros 2.8 percent BTP bonds due Dec. 1, 2028. Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.

TELECOM ITALIA

Telecom Italia could pick U.S. fund I Squared Capital as preferred bidder in the sale of its stake in broadcasting unit Persidera at a board meeting on Tuesday, three sources familiar with the matter said.

MEDIASET

Mediaset said exclusion of a trust holding part of Vivendi’s shares in the broadcaster from a shareholder meeting was taken by the board.

CERVED

Cerved Group said 9-Mth adj. net profit was up at 72.0 million euros. In slides the company said adjusted EBITDA at the end of the year should be in line with or slightly lower than consensus.

Board meetings on Q3 results:

FCA followed by conference call (1500 GMT)

RECORDATI

AMPLIFON followed by conference call

ANSALDO STS

BIESSE followed by conference call (1500 GMT)

CENTRALE DEL LATTE D’ITALIA

ELICA followed by conference call

PARMALAT.

