Italy - Factors to watch on Oct. 31

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

POLITICS

The European Commission has said Italy’s large public debt is a source of “concern for the euro area as a whole” and has asked the government to address worries about its big-spending 2019 budget by Nov. 13.

Rome, Poste Italiane and state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) hold news conference to present project on savings and education with Education Minister Marco Bussetti, CDP CEO Fabrizio Palermo, Poste Italiane CEO Matteo del Fante (1145 GMT).

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases September unemployment rate data (0900 GMT) and October flash CPI and HICP data (1000 GMT).

Reuters releases October asset allocation poll (1200 GMT).

94th ‘World Saving Day’ with Economy Minister Giovanni Tria, Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco (0915 GMT).

TELECOM ITALIA, GEDI

Italian publisher GEDI is thinking of buying Telecom Italia’s 70 percent stake in Persidera to take full control of the broadcasting unit before selling most of it on, sources close to the matter said on Tuesday.

INTESA SANPAOLO

The bank said after its judgement on Italy’s sovereign rating S&P Global Ratings had confirmed its long-term ‘BBB’ on the lender while lowering the outlook from stable to negative.

PIRELLI

The tyremaker said on Tuesday it was launching a partial buyback of its 2023 bund, for a maximum amount of 50 million euros.

CATTOLICA ASSICURAZIONI

The insurer has slowed down its sales of BTP bonds in the past few days as the spread between Italian and German government bonds increases, CEO Alberto Minali said on Thursday. He added the insurer had reduced its BTP exposure in previous months.

BANCA POPOLARE DI SONDRIO

The lender said on Tuesday it had agreed to buy a majority stake in Cassa di Risparmio di Cento S.p.A.

Board meetings on Q3 results:

TENARIS

BANCA SISTEMA followed by conference call

SAFILO GROUP

Tesmec

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................