Italy - Factors to watch on Oct. 5

POLITICS

Rome, Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini attends opening ceremony of ‘Villaggio Coldiretti’ (0800 GMT).

ECONOMY

Italy’s three-year budget plan targets economic growth at 1.5 percent next year, 1.6 percent in 2020 and 1.4 percent in 2021, Economy Minister Giovanni Tria said on Thursday in a letter to the European Commission. (*) Italy cut its economic growth forecast for this year to 1.2 percent from a previous estimate of 1.5 percent, an update to the government’s economic and finance document (NADEF) showed on Friday.

ISTAT releases August retail sales data (0800 GMT) and monthly bulletin on the state of the economy in September (0900 GMT).

Bank of Italy releases September data on Target 2 liabilities and European Central Bank funding to Italian banks.

DEBT

Treasury announces sale of 12-month BOT bills, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Oct. 10.

COMPANIES

BANKS (*) Italy’s government is working on new measures for a state guarantee scheme aimed at easing bad loan disposals and is examining the possibility of extending it to unlikely-to-pay loans, an update to its economic and finance document showed.

(*) INTESA SANPAOLO

The lender may be among possible funders of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project, Corriere della Sera said, citing President of Banca Intesa Russia Antonio Fallico.

(*) ENI

Geological data indicates gas reserves of 4 billion cubic meters at Eni’s field in the Adriatic, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

(*) SALINI IMPREGILO, ASTALDI

Bofa Merrill Lynch and Vitale & Co are studying the Astaldi dossier on behalf of Salini Impregilo, Il Messaggero said.

ASTALDI

The company will be excluded from the Italian bourse’s Star segment effective Oct. 9, FTSE Russell said in a statement. (*) Astaldi’s restructuring plan will be ready in 45 days, Il Messaggero said.

(*) AUTOGRILL

The company needs to grow organically but without excluding possible “tie-ups at the right conditions and with right market conditions”, head of the Benetton family’s Edizione holding Marco Patuano told La Stampa in an interview

ATLANTIA

Autostrade per l’Italia, a unit of Italian infrastructure group Atlantia, will not rebuild the Genoa bridge that collapsed two months ago, a newly chosen commissioner for the reconstruction said.

ALERION CLEAN POWER

The company said its board had decided to start preparatory activities for a potential capital increase reserved to institutional investors.

CLABO

Extraordinary shareholders’ meeting (1530 GMT).

EI TOWERS

2iTowers SpA takeover offer on EI Towers shares ends.

PIOVAN

The company starts its initial public offering reserved to institutional investors; ends on Oct. 17.

SS LAZIO

Supervisory Board meets on FY results.

TPS GROUP

Extraordinary shareholders’ meeting (0700 GMT).

M&A, EDIZIONE

Edizione, the holding company of Italy’s Benetton family, said on Thursday it had sold 20 percent of an investment vehicle through which it holds 29.9 percent of Spanish tower group Cellnex to a unit of Abu Dhabi fund ADIA.

