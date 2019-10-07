Italy - Factors to watch on Oct. 7

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases monthly bulletin on the state of the economy in September (0800 GMT).

Bank of Italy releases September data on Target 2 liabilities and European Central Bank funding to Italian banks.

DEBT

Treasury announces sale of 12-month BOT bills, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Oct. 10.

ATLANTIA, ALITALIA

Investors working on the rescue of Italian flag carrier will send the industry ministry a list of obstacles standing in the way of the airline’s turnaround, one source close to the matter said, putting pressure on Rome to help with finalising a deal.

Papers on Saturday cited Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte as saying the question of the possible revocation of Atlantia’s highway concessions and Atlantia joining Alitalia’s rescue plan were two separate issues that cannot be mixed.

Il Messaggero and Corriere on Saturday said Conte would meet the top management of Atlantia on the Alitalia plan early this week. Il Messaggero also said a meeting between the industry minister and Atlantia management last Thursday helped thaw relations over the concession issue to the extent that the consortium Atlantia is part of to save Alitalia will be able to confirm its binding offer by Oct 15.

Businessman German Efromovich is offering up to one billion euros to buy Alitalia, says Corriere della Sera on Saturday while according to La Stampa the state will pump another 500 million euros into the airline for liquidity purposes by end October.

TELECOM ITALIA

It does not make sense economically to have overlapping broadband infrastructures, recently appointed Technological Innovation minister Paola Pisano said on the sidelines of a conference in Capri, according to il Sole 24 ore on Sunday.

CEO Luigi Gubitosi told Italy’s antitrust in September the group planned to adopt the co-investment model envisaged by new EU regulations to build out its fiber-to-the-home network, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Saturday. The model foresees the co-existence of other networks to increase competition.

ENI, ENEL

Iberdrola targets 1 million customers in Italy in the next three years from 150,000 now, the group’s Italy country manager Lorenzo Costantini told Il Messaggero on Sunday.

MEDIASET

Shareholders representing only 0.0417% of outstanding shares opted to withdraw from the Italian broadcaster’s reorganisation plan, the company said on Friday.

A2A, IREN, HERA

The utilities are interested in Italian waste and environmental services company Unieco Ambiente, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Saturday. The auction of the asset, worth around 100 million euros, is set to start, it said.

SAFILO

The Italian eyewear maker has renewed for three years an accord with French luxury giant Kering to manufacture and supply Gucci-branded products, the companies said on Friday.

AS ROMA

The Serie A soccer team posted a net loss of 24.3 mln euros in the fiscal year to June 2019.

CASTA DIVA GROUP

Starts capital increase, ends on Oct. 24.

CYBEROO

Debuts on AIM segment.

VISIBILIA EDITORE

Starts capital increase, ends on Oct. 24.

IPO - RCF GROUP

IPO starts, ends on Oct. 17; holds news conference to present IPO for listing on main segment (MTA) (0945 GMT).

DIARY

Rome, CNEL-National Council for Economy and Labour (1600 GMT), Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri (1700 GMT) speaks before Senate and Chamber of Deputies Budget committees on the government’s new economic and public finance targets that will underpin its 2020 budget.

Rome, Italy’s lower house discusses reform to cut number of Parliamentary members.

Conference on “Where the Italian economy goes and the economic policy scenarios” with European Commission representative Marco Buti, Italian Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri (0800 GMT).

